Judge grants abuse of trial hearing for convicted London agent

A judge has thrown a possible lifeline to a London police officer who has been convicted of leaking confidential information and trying to influence the release of a prisoner.

Ontario Justice Robert Rogerson issued a defense offer on Monday to hold Const a hearing abusive. Achille Currado, 49, who was found guilty in September of breach of trust and impediment to justice.

Defense attorney Alison Craig had filed the application claiming that the crown had not released 22 audio files and that the London police, not the OPP, had led the Currado probe, creating a conflict of interest.

“It smelled dirty. It looked bad, “said Craig. “It resulted in non-disclosure to Mr. Currado.”

Crown attorney Michael Michaud denied Craig’s allegations, arguing that Rogerson should reject Currado’s application and sentence on Monday.

“They got more than they asked, not less,” Michaud said about the unveiling, noting that the defense had only requested text messages from Currado’s phone, which had been confiscated by the police.

Rogerson acknowledged that Michaud stated ‘strong’ arguments, but eventually approved the abuse of trial hearing, a procedure that can take up to two weeks and possibly lead to the suspension of the verdict against Currado.

The London police have transferred information copied from Currado’s iPhone to the defense, but did not contain 22 audio files. A digital expert hired by the defense found the excluded files during the investigation of the confiscated phone at the police station in June 2018, the court heard.

Currado was convicted on September 30, 2019 for obstruction of the judiciary and breach of trust for disclosure of confidential police information 34 times between November 2016 and September 2017, and an incident in July 2017 involving a prisoner in police cells. An accusation of conspiracy to commit a criminal offense continued.

Currado, who has been suspended from the armed forces, testified that he was the victim of a $ 450,000 scam coined by Darko Jovanovich, a self-proclaimed Israeli murderer posing as a controversial lawyer in Toronto investigating alleged corruption within the London police.

Jovanovich, 38, can be heard and threatens to kill Currado’s sister in the unreleased audio files, the court heard.

The convicted scammer did not testify during the trial because he allegedly fled the country with his mother, of whom Jovanovich wrongly claimed to be a Holocaust survivor, the court heard.

Michaud said he would not call Jovanovich, who was arrested on December 23 and still in custody at the Elgin-Middlesex detention center, to testify of the abuse of the trial hearing.

“The Crown never mentions Darko Jovanovich because we don’t believe a word he says,” said Michaud.

The case returns to the court on March 17.

