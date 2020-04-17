Judge extends zookeeper’s deadline to challenge convictions

OKLAHOMA Metropolis — A former Oklahoma zookeeper who was sentenced to 22 many years in jail for a murder-for-use plot and federal wildlife violations has been granted an excess month to argue why his lawsuit complicated the convictions shouldn’t be dismissed.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Unique,” submitted a federal lawsuit final thirty day period from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, the U.S. Division of the Interior, the assistant U.S. lawyer who prosecuted him and quite a few witnesses. He’s trying to find nearly $94 million in damages, boasting that he was convicted centered on wrong and perjured testimony.

A federal judge decided to endorse dismissing his lawsuit and provided an April 28 deadline for objection submitting.

On Thursday, U.S. District Decide Scott Palk extended that deadline to May possibly 28 immediately after Maldonado-Passage presented a handwritten letter requesting at least 30 times to reply, The Oklahoman described Friday.

In the letter, Maldonado-Passage writes that he’s becoming isolated at the Federal Clinical Centre in Fort Worthy of, Texas, with “(no access to a computer, cell phone, email or library).”

A jury last April convicted Maldonado-Passage for hoping to organize the killing of Carole Baskin, a Florida animal sanctuary founder who criticized his procedure of animals. She wasn’t harmed.

The former zookeeper, who maintains his innocence, was also sentenced for killing five tigers, advertising tiger cubs and falsifying wildlife information.

Maldonado-Passage is prominently highlighted in the recently unveiled Netflix documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Insanity.”

The Involved Push