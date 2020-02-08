Judge destroys convictions of four volunteers who have left food and water for migrants in the desert

After four aid volunteers entered a nature reserve in Arizona in 2017 and left jugs of water and cans of beans for undocumented migrants, the volunteers were found guilty of violating federal law. Now a federal judge has overturned their beliefs. District Judge Rosemary Márquez ruled that the volunteers, who were part of the No More Deaths Ministry of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Tucson, acted on their sincere religious beliefs when they left food and water for migrants in the desert of the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge . “Defendants have taken on their responsibility to establish that their activities were exercises of their sincere religious beliefs, and the government has not shown that applying the rules against defendants is the least restrictive means of achieving overriding interest, “reads the statement. Accordingly, the court finds that the application of the regulations against defendants is in violation of RFRA (the religious freedom) Restoration Act), and the court will undo the convictions of defendants. “The Cabeza Prieta Wilderness, Arizona’s largest wilderness area, covers approximately 803,000 acres of isolated and rugged Sonoran desert landscape. The desert area is near the US-Mexico border, and many undocumented migrants have died of dehydration and extreme temperatures after trying to enter the US Thirty-two sets of human remains were found in the refuge in 2017, the year the volunteers were accused, according to No More Deaths.The organization states that its mission is to “die and suffer in the border areas between Mexico and the US by civil initiative. “Migrant remains are often found in desertCNN called and emailed the US Attorney’s Office in Arizona, which prosecuted the case for comment on the ruling. Assistant US lawyer Heather Sechrist told the Republic of Arizona that, although it disagreed with the opinion, the office has not yet decided whether it will be call goes. No More Deaths greeted the statement as a victory. “This statement reaffirms what No More Deaths has always done. Maintained: Offering life-saving humanitarian aid is never a crime,” volunteer No More Deaths Alicia Dinsmore said in a statement. “Reversal of the beliefs is a victory for all people of conscience and justice trying to end death and suffering in border areas. “Natalie Hoffman, Oona Holcomb, Madeline Huse and Zaachila Orozco-McCormick were convicted in 2019 of crimes for entering the federally controlled shelter without license and leaving property . Hoffman was also charged with driving a motor vehicle with limited access. The volunteers were initially sentenced to 15 months without supervision probation, fined $ 250 each and expelled from the shelter for the duration of their proba. Their lawyers appealed the decision, including reference to the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, a 1993 federal law that requires the government to incorporate a person’s religious beliefs into law enforcement. Although the Trump government has emphasized the protection of religious freedom “to the fullest extent possible and permitted by law,” lawyers from the Justice Department rejected the claim that the actions of the volunteers were motivated by their faith, according to the Law, Rights & Religion Project at Columbia Law School. “Judge Márquez’s opinion represents a significant defeat for the Ministry of Justice in its efforts to protect the rights of religious freedom only when they uphold the political agenda of the White Promote home, “said Katherine Franke, faculty director of the Law, Rights and Religion Project, in a statement. The final statement orders that the volunteers be acquitted and their sentences emptied. All fines or fees that they have paid are returned to them and their probationary period is terminated. Related video: Humanitarian found not guilty after new trial for helping migrants on the Mexican border

