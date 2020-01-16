FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A judge denied on Thursday a request to take the arms of a police officer who was involved in the fatal shooting in 2017 on a 19-year-old who was wanted by the teen’s mother under the new red flag of Colorado.

In her January 9 request for an extreme risk protection order, Susan Holmes said there was a credible risk of illegal or reckless use of a firearm by police officer Phillip Morris, Colorado State University, because he threatened and killed her son Jeremy Holmes, and because she said he has constantly shown violence and aggression.

The law, which came into force on January 1, is similar to that adopted in more than a dozen other states and intended to allow family members or law enforcement officers to seek a court order to seize the weapons of people whose they think they can harm themselves or others.

In the part of the form where Holmes was asked to describe her family relationship with Morris, she checked the box for having a child in common – a possible reference to her son. On Wednesday she told The Associated Press that the law could be interpreted in various ways.

Morris does not share a child with Holmes, said Dell Rae Ciaravola, a spokeswoman for the Colorado State police.

After the hearing, Holmes said she wanted to keep her arguments private because she was considering an appeal, the Coloradoan reported.

Morris’ actions in the shooting were investigated and considered justified by the public prosecutor, who noted that Morris was trying to de-escalate the situation.

In messages on Facebook, Larimer County Sheriff called Justin Smith Holmes’ petition, signed under oath and punishment for perjury, a fraud and said his staff told the court that they had not informed Morris of the petition.

After the denial, Smith said he was “very satisfied with the statement.”

