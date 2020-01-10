Judge Denies Early Release For Imprisoned Repeat Drunk Driver

Loading...

Milwaukee County judge David Borowski called his decision a “worst-for-worst option”. On Friday, he ordered Michael Krouser to organize a funeral for his abused daughter, whose body has been languishing in the morgue for two months. (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

A Milwaukee County judge ruled that when a mandatory minimum prison sentence conflicts with a required early release, the time spent in jail prevails.

Circuit judge David Borowski ruled on Thursday that a man convicted of his seventh impaired driving conviction should serve the mandatory minimum sentence of three years and would not leave after less than a year, even if he had followed a 12-week addiction program. which generally converts the time remaining in prison into community supervision.

Jack Gramza, 57, of Oak Creek, pleaded guilty in March to operating under the influence of alcohol, the seventh offense, and was sentenced to the mandatory minimum sentence of three years in prison. He was also found eligible for the addiction program, also known as the earned release program.

Jack B. Gramza (Photo: Wisconsin Correctional Services)

The law that established the LES stipulates that after the intensive 12-week program, an inmate will be released under community supervision.

Although many eligible inmates wait months for the opening of an LES, Gramza landed almost immediately and sought to leave after only six months.

By that time, his case had been referred to Borowski, who wondered how he could allow Gramza to be released quickly from a mandatory minimum sentence. He asked prosecutors, defense and the Penitentiary Department to take stock and held a hearing in December.

The three parties believed that Borowski had the power to order Gramza’s release. They argued that judges abide by the law when imposing a mandatory three-year prison sentence and when authorizing early release if the accused completes the LES earlier than that.

Borowski disagreed. “This interpretation makes no sense to me,” he wrote.

In a six-page order, he noted that the Legislative Assembly had passed the mandatory minimum prison sentence almost seven years after the law establishing the Addiction Prevention Program / LES. He said that if they wanted ERP participants to be exceptions to the harsher sanction, legislators would have said so.

In a Tuesday letter to Wisconsin chief justices, DOC secretary Kevin Carr acknowledged that several judges had raised Borowski’s concerns and had also delayed or refused to release the detainees who had completed the LES.

The letter reiterates that, by law, “the sentencing court must reduce the length of imprisonment” within 30 days of receiving notice that the inmate has completed the ERAP.

Carr explains that DOC staff take several factors into account when deciding whether inmates eligible by their sentencing judges are indeed suitable for the program, and that judges can specify that an accused serve a specific sentence in prison before being served. ” be eligible for the ERP (which many judges already judge to do).

According to a transcript of the December hearing, Borowski said that a bureaucrat from the DOC’s Office of the Classification and Offender Movement who would make this decision would never be on the hot seat if the released inmate had a drink, drove again and killed someone. It would be the judge, he said.

“I’m shocked, stunned,” according to DOC, Gramza was safe after a 12-week program, said Borowski. He called Gramza “a homicide that was to happen”.

Contact Bruce Vielmetti at (414) 224-2187 or bvielmetti@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ProofHearsay.

