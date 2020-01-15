Judge Daniel Kelly overtakes challengers

Associated press

Posted at 12:02 p.m. CT January 15, 2020 | Updated at 12:57 p.m. CT January 15, 2020

CLOSE

Supreme Court candidates Ed Fallone, Professor of Law at Marquette University, left, Jill Karofsky, Dane County Circuit judge, center, and right, Justice Daniel Kelly.

(Photo: Associated Press)

MADISON – The campaign by Justice Daniel Kelly of the Supreme Court of the Conservative State raised more than half a million dollars in the last half of 2019, easily outweighing his two liberal opponents.

Campaign finance reports covering activity in the last six months of the year were due to be presented to the Wisconsin Election Commission on Wednesday. Kelly’s campaign manager Charles Nichols said Kelly’s reports show that he raised $ 556,180 during the period. This brings its total fundraising for the whole of 2019 to around $ 800,000. He ended the year with $ 572,970 in the bank.

These figures easily overshadowed the totals of opponents Jill Karofsky and Ed Fallone.

Karofsky’s campaign said Tuesday that it had raised about $ 227,500 during the period, bringing its annual intake to about $ 348,600. She ended the year with $ 181,270 in the bank.

Fallone released figures on Wednesday showing it had raised $ 77,300 in the past six months, bringing its annual total to $ 150,700. He had $ 42,220 on hand.

Kelly, Karofsky and Fallone will face off in a three-way primary on February 18. The first two voters will qualify for the April 7 general election.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Sentinel Journal at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/elections/2020/01/15/wisconsin-supreme-court-justice-daniel-kelly-outraises-challengers/4478715002/