Judge continues Valentine's Day hearing in Robert De Niro's divorce saga

Robert De Niro and his estranged wife may have to talk about their stone marriage on the most romantic day of the year, Valentine’s Day. This is part of a custody agreement they made on Tuesday. This was decided by a judge.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” joked Matthew Supreme Court Justice Matthew Cooper, when he set a court date for February 14 in the divorce case between De Niro and ex-Grace Hightower.

“This was a very productive day and a very good day for the court and for the parties. But especially for the child, ”Cooper said.

“I think the parties have agreed on the terms of an education plan for the child – in this case, for his daughter,” said Cooper, referring to 8-year-old Helen Grace, who was given a replacement.

De Niro nodded when the judge asked him to confirm this.

While the “Raging Bull” star remained silent in the courtroom on Tuesday and the terms of the agreement were not immediately known, Cooper said the couple would have to discuss the terms at the next trial.

Robert De Niro and Grace Hightower leave the court on January 14. Stephen Yang

“We will come back that day to arrange for an allotment,” Cooper said before explaining. “I will ask certain questions in the file so that I can be sure that the parties have knowingly and intelligently entered the education plan.”

Cooper also explained that the education plan was a so-called custody contract. “It’s the street map … since street maps are now out of date, it’s the Google Maps that the parties agree to raise their child with,” Cooper joked.

While solving the custody problem, Cooper noted that other parts of her divorce were still to be resolved. However, he said, “Hopefully, in a few months’ time, we can resolve this matter and divorce the parties.”

At a hearing in June, Hightower fought for half of De Niro’s $ 500 million fortune while his warehouse explained that a 2004 preparatory contract limited her to a $ 6 million apartment, $ 500,000 cash, and $ 1 million To receive dollar maintenance allowance per year.

The 76-year-old actor went to court with the same New York Times that he read quietly in the courtroom and hid his face from the media while the lawyers spoke privately to the judge in the chambers for a few hours.

De Niro first filed for divorce in 1999 from his 20-year-old philanthropic wife. At that time, they were fighting over custody of their son Elliot, who is now 21 years old.

But they made things right and renewed their vows in 2004.

De Niro then filed for a second divorce under anonymous names in December 2018.

De Niro’s lawyer, Caroline Krauss, said afterwards: “It was a great day for the little girl of the parties.”

Krauss said De Niro and Hightower “worked very hard.”

Hightower’s lawyer declined to comment.

De Niro not only plays in court with his future ex-wife, but also with an ex-employee of his company Canal Productions. He filed a lawsuit against Graham Chase Robinson in August, alleging that she stole corporate money.

Robinson then filed his own lawsuit against De Niro in October, claiming that he exposed her to unwanted touching, sexist behavior, and jokes about his Viagra prescription.