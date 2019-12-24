Judge Awards link $ 23,000 due to an incorrect transfer of their Ford Focus

Loading...

A judge ordered Ford to pay a few $ 23,000 due to the problematic transfer of their Ford Focus 2014, reports The Detroit News.

Plaintiffs Salvador and Yvonne Quintero spoke to a federal court of the Central District of California that they felt "unsafe" because of problems with the PowerShift dual clutch transmission.

The DPS6 dual clutch transmission from Ford has been the subject of renewed control in recent months after it was announced that the car manufacturer knew the transmission was defective before the 2011 Fiesta and 2012 Focus were launched. Thousands of complaints have been made about the gearbox, with many owners claiming that it may unexpectedly fall into neutral, and there is currently a class-action lawsuit against the automaker of dissatisfied owners.

According to Ford spokesperson Said Deep, the Quinteros price of $ 23,000 is less than what Ford had offered the pair two years ago as a settlement.

"The case seems to be motivated by lawyers looking for big costs," Deep said. “The abuse of disputes driven by lawyers deserves further attention. Vehicles with DPS6 transmission built since the second half of 2015 – and earlier with major updates – perform well and have competitive customer satisfaction. "

Roger Kirnos, a partner at Knight Law Group who represented the couple, recalled Deep's statement: "We have not received a dollar, while I cannot even understand what their lawyers have collected. It is not motivated by lawyers' fees."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has found no evidence that the transmission is defective and has not issued a recall. Nevertheless, Ford has tried to appease owners and recently announced that it would extend the clutch warranty to seven years or 100,000 miles on certain models.

