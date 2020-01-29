Nearly 57 years later, James Herndon still remembers the first time he appeared on television. On June 9, 1963, singer-pianist made his television debut in Chicago Jubilee showcase as a member of the gospel group influence the Caravans. Many artists of that time can say the same thing: the half-hour program, hosted by civil rights activist Sid Ordower, was broadcast on local television in Chicago for over 20 years and provided a stage for some of the most exciting gospel collaborations. and art in the post-war history of the genre.

“It was really exciting, because it was so new,” said Herndon in the late 1970s. “Not too much of the gospel was promoted on television at the time.”

Shot in the national gospel capital from 1963 to 1984, Jubilee showcase has captured many major figures from the end of the genre’s “golden age”, from pioneer groups like the Soul Stirrers, the Staple Singers, the Reverend James Cleveland and the Jessy Dixon Singers to soloists founders Thomas Dorsey and Albertina Walker, and stars like Andraé Crouch and Shirley Caesar.

Many of these artists feature prominently on Jubilee showcase, a new Time / Life compilation of 36 songs from the show’s recordings, which marks the very first audio release of the program’s pristine archives. The album was compiled by Sid’s son Steve Ordower, who has been working for more than a decade on a feature documentary about the series’ little-known legacy and the life of his father, who died in 2002.

“As I did these interviews,” says Ordower, “I’m just amazed at the level of impact this show has on the landscape of this country.”

The review of Jubilee showcase comes at a convenient time, when gospel music regularly appears as a key influence in the mainstream of pop. Last year, Kanye West, who grew up in Chicago in recent years Jubilee showcase released, launched its Sunday Service series and released the gospel album Jesus is king. This disc arrived after several years of artists like West and Chance the Rapper exploring gospel influences alongside Kirk Franklin, a modern figurehead of the genre.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ELBiB-3CkpA [/ integrated]

“Gospel artists are trying to get more exposure, are discovered by an audience that would not otherwise know they exist,” said Aundrae Russell, gospel DJ in Los Angeles. Rolling stone Last year. “You see it more, and it becomes more acceptable.”

In addition to being one of the very first gospel television shows, the Jubilee Showcase, which won an Emmy, was also the oldest in several decades, gathering several hundred thousand viewers per episode in the late 1960s. .

New Jubilee showcase The compilation could help connect young listeners to the roots of their genre, says veteran gospel singer Richard Smallwood.

“A lot of people just don’t know the story, and you really have to talk about it,” he says. “These are the people who really laid the groundwork for gospel music as we know it today.”

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D-iPCGqeGgM [/ integrated]

The very first Jubilee Showcase episode aired January 10, 1963, just three months before Martin Luther King Jr.’s march in Washington. Sid Ordower met MLK and many civil rights leaders while a civil rights and labor activist in the 1960s in Chicago, where he befriended the Reverend Jesse Jackson and then helped Harold Washington became the city’s first black mayor in the 1980s. For Ordower, Jubilee Showcase was just one of many interests and passions folded into a larger life of activism. “The show was on my father’s general agenda,” says Steve Ordower.

From the start, the program provided an unprecedented platform for Chicago’s thriving gospel community. “It was one of the very first gospel music television programs,” says historian Bob Marovich. “If it weren’t for Jubilee Showcase, we wouldn’t have any visual documentation, whether it was more local artists or nationally renowned artists who were at the top of their game.”

“To put us on television?” It was huge, ”said Mavis Staples in an unreleased interview with Steve Ordower for his scheduled documentary. “[Until then], the gospel could not be heard. If you wanted to hear gospel on the radio, you have to get up at 4 am.”

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgBdaElv8YA [/ integrated]

The music played on the Jubilee Showcase show evolved parallel to the genre, as gospel progressed and modernized during the 70s and 80s. After mainly presenting the classical gospel quartets of the 1950s in the early years of the show, Jubilee showcase presented everything from solo artists to church choirs to electrified groups, “even groups that weren’t necessarily gospel,” says Marovich. While being a distinctly evangelical program, Jubilee showcase defined the genre loosely, starring artists like the famous Chicago bluesman Willie Dixon, who accompanied artists like the Staple Singers on guitar. Long before a group like Emotions started to mark R&B and disco hits in the 70s, they performed on Jubilee Showcase under the name of Hutchinson Sunbeams.

This diverse talent would be presented every Sunday morning at 7 a.m. on the city’s local ABC affiliate. “It was called church before church,” says Steve Ordower. “It was an institution in Chicago, not just specifically in the African American community.”

For a show that presented the tradition of the Gospel to a wider audience, Jubilee Showcase has always resisted making a show of the black church. “[Sid] wanted it to be respectful and dignified,” says Marovich.

[embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UA2rgOnpPak [/ embedded]

The show also provided a forum for collaboration and community in the gospel world of the 60s and 70s. “It was always like a great family reunion when you went there,” Mavis Staples told Steve Ordower . Each 30-minute television program would include a reminder with all of the program’s guests singing together on a standard.

“Having Willie Dixon on the bass standing, Thomas Dorsey playing the piano and brother John Sellers singing, it just wasn’t going to happen, except on Jubilee Showcase,” said Marovich.

Thirty-six years after the show ended, the all-new Jubilee showcase The compilation finally offers a living document on an invaluable and long ignored piece in the history of American music.

“When the show stopped, we couldn’t understand,” said Mavis Staples. “We thought it would last forever. You talk about [the gospel song] “Keep your eyes on the price?” It was our price. “