Bassist Juan Alderete, who worked with Marilyn Manson, Lil peep, the Mars Volta and more, was involved in a serious bicycle accident near his home on January 13. Despite wearing protective clothing, the musician suffered a severe head injury known as a head injury. His specific type of TBI is a diffuse asonal lesion, and he has since fallen into a coma.

Alderete’s wife Anne visited her husband’s social media to update the fans, sharing the accident that was not caused by any other car or person. She says they are currently waiting to see the result and “(hopefully) for the better”.

Anne completes the note requesting information from first person accounts, neurologists or healthcare professionals who have experience with DAI and TBI. You can read his full message below.

Hi everyone – this is Anne, Juan’s wife. While I usually hesitate to share personal information on social media, it was good to include everyone who has supported Juan over the years as friends, fans, friends of music (and food, cats, bikes, from Japan) and musicians.

Juan was solo (no cars, other people) and very serious bicycle accident on 1/13/20 not far from home. He was wearing – as always – a helmet and protective clothing, but suffered severe head trauma in the form of a traumatic brain injury (TBI); its form of TBI is diffuse axonal injury (DAI) and to this day it remains in a coma.

The only prognosis is to wait and see, because the brain is a complicated organ and the results for DAI patients are as broad as the sea. While frustrating, it also allows for a world of positive results so that we don’t may hope that the best.

We know you have questions, concerns, thoughts to share, so feel free to leave them in the comments (not DM please, sorry) here. We are also very excited to hear from neurologists, health care professionals with experience in ICD and TBI, first-person accounts of trauma and similar outcomes – essentially all of the useful, factual and specific resources that relate to to Juan’s injury. If you have any, please contact me (Anne) @tunatoast.

We will post updates here from time to time. Thank you all and keep Juan in your thoughts. – xo, Anne

More about Juan Alderete

Alderete has an extensive discography over decades of bass playing with Racer X, the Scream, DC-10, Distortion Felix, Big Sir, Halo Orbit, Omar Rodríguez-López and more.

In 2003, the musician joined the Mars Volta after a series of temporary bassists joined Red Hot Chili Peppers’Flea who recorded on De-Loused In The Comatorium. Alderete appeared on the group’s Live EP the same year, continuing with the group via their last album Noctourniquet in 2012. Singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala subsequently confirmed the group’s dissolution in early 2013.

Alderete continued to stay active, joining Lil Peep in the studio to work on the late rapper’s first album 2017 Come Over When You’s Sober, Pt. 1. He scored the only Peep album released before dying in November 2017. The mix of gender is not uncommon for Alderete who also joined HR de Bad Brains on Vic MenaThe punk project of 93PUNX in 2019.

In late 2017, Alderete started playing alongside Manson. Her first performance was at her Ozzfest Meets Knotfest set in San Bernardino, California on November 5, which marked the first since Manson fired group member Jeordie “Twiggy Ramirez” White.

As their next race kicks off this summer alongside Ozzy Osbourne, the bass player most recently played with Manson at Travis ScottFrom the ASTROWORLD festival in November 2019. You can see a video below.

Passers-by are with Alderete and his family in these difficult times.