JRPG Inspired R&D Event – KEEP OF THE KOBOLD QUEEN is a geekTyrant

Keep Queen Kobold It’s a new thing Dungeons & Dragons episode from Benjamin Huffman. The adventure is inspired by the Japanese Role Play Games (JRPG) and features great pixel art. Everything in the module is optimized for a party of three to five 2nd level characters, and there are even six pre-generated characters that your partner can use. One thing that makes Keep of the Kobold Queen awesome is that it really takes JRPGs as inspiration beyond art and story. There are also two advanced classes that the characters can eventually multimedia, including the Cerulean Sage and the Dragonsworn Knight. Another bonus to this module is the 16 original paper minis designed by Marcos Freire you get.

In Keep of the Kobold Queen, characters attempt to investigate reports of kobolds that closed a major trading route. Their adventure will take them through the town of Coneria and into the ruins of the ancient city of Cerulea. But is the disruption as simple as a stormy kobolds band? Or have they discovered ancient power in the ruins of Cerulea? Traps, puzzles, and dangerous battles stand between the heroes and their victory.

You can buy Keep of the Kobold Queen from DMs Guild for $ 9.95.