JPD: Woman arrested after child was left unsupervised in the vehicle before being stolen

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) A woman was arrested after an investigation revealed that a two-year-old was left unattended in a vehicle before it was stolen.

On January 18, at 9:18 p.m., the Jacksonville Police Department responded to the report of a stolen vehicle in the Little Caesars Pizza parking lot at 1108 Henderson Drive.

The caller stated that there was a 2-year-old child in the vehicle.

The police searched for the vehicle and found it on Marine Boulevard towards Western Boulevard.

The police initiated a traffic interruption, but the vehicle did not stop and fled at high speed.

The vehicle finally turned onto Fairway Drive and met the stop sign on Fairway Drive and North Marine Boulevard.

The driver and a passenger jumped out of the moving stolen vehicle and fled on foot.

The vehicle came to a stop at 210 Fairway Drive after reaching the front steps of the structure.

The police persecuted the subjects and eventually detained one.

Police said the second issue remains at large.

There was no child in the car, the police said.

In the meantime, the public security dispatchers reported an open emergency call that came from the cell phone of the stolen vehicle that was in the vehicle at the time of the theft.

The shipping confirmed that the phone was at 1350 Gum Branch Road, a mall where the shops were closed at that hour.

The police quickly searched the area on foot and found the 2-year-old behind the building.

EMS replied to check the child’s condition, which was found to be stable and healthy without injuries.

The child was returned to a parent a short time later.

An investigation found the child was left unattended in the vehicle before it was stolen, leading to charges for 48-year-old Jacksonville-born Elizabeth Admundson.

Admundson was accused of verbally abusing a child and exposing it to fire.

She received a $ 2,000 bond.

Information about the driver of the stolen vehicle is being held back as a teenager, the police said.

“This is an open and active investigation,” said Lieutenant Richard Kellum of the JPD Investigative Services Unit. “It is very happy that the child was found quickly and had no injuries.”

The case is being investigated.