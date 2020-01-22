JPD tries to identify the person interested in shots fired at Motel 6

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) The Jacksonville Police Department is attempting to identify a person interested in a shooting event that was reported at Motel 6.

The case occurred on January 18 at 603 North Marine Boulevard.

No one was injured in the incident.

The person of interest is described as a black man in his late teens until the early 20s, around 5’11-6 ‘, with his hair worn in fear.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a light brown jacket and dark pants.

For information, contact JPD Detective Scott Eichelberger at 910-938-6440 or seichelberger@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $ 2,500 for law enforcement information.

Crime Stoppers callers do not have to reveal their identity.

Information can also be sent anonymously via Text-A-Tip via SMS by entering TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Refer to case 20-00530 when you call or text the case.