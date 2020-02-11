Joyce supporters who were accused of “revenge” for voting the alternate speaker

The Nationals rats, who voted Labor to use estranged colleague Llew O’Brien as deputy spokesman, were criticized for the act of revenge.

As the tensions between the coalitions in the party room flared up on Tuesday, moderate liberals were asked not to respond to the provocation by the Nationals.

Nationals MP and Deputy Minister for Children and Families Michelle Landry said before the meeting that Barnaby Joyce’s proponents were shocked “with a little vengeance” when voting on the vice chairman after failing to serve him as chairman ,

“The colleagues voted with Labor and that is very disappointing,” said Ms. Landry.

“I think it could have been a bit of revenge because Barnaby wasn’t in the lead. I’m disappointed with what happened.”

In the coalition party room, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg struck at those who continued to fuel tensions and complained that the good news of the free trade agreement with Indonesia on Monday had been dwarfed.

Previously, ex-frontbencher Matt Canavan, who left the cabinet to support Joyce’s leadership, had urged the liberals – including former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull – to continue to tell the Nationals they were “amoral” because they support coal.

“Malcolm is welcome to his views, good luck to him,” said Senator Canavan.

“In fact, I would like Malcolm to continue to express these views.

“If he has time for the next election, I would love him to come to Collinsville, bring a convoy, hold a rally, and tell everyone in North Queensland how wicked and amoral we are.

“That will help us a lot – maybe I’ll even pay for his gasoline.”

You may have noticed that Parliament elected a new deputy spokesman yesterday. If you have any questions about the role of the deputy speaker or the secret voting procedure, we have the answers for you here: https://t.co/mZUfPBpUXZ pic.twitter.com/ujVsQOXFlc

– Australian House of Representatives (@AboutTheHouse) February 10, 2020

Mixed messages about the future of coal mining have also surfaced in the Labor series after Anthony Albanese adopted a much stronger rhetoric on Sunday than his deputy Richard Marles. The vice chairman said it was “a question of the market”.

Both men were opposed to spending taxpayers’ money on a feasibility study for a new coal-fired power plant, but Mr. Albanese spoke a stronger language.

“I don’t think there is a place for coal-fired power plants in Australia, period,” he told ABC Radio on Tuesday.

“No. Exclamation mark. It’s pretty outrageous. Here we essentially have the government pretending that the world doesn’t change.

“We need a transition to a clean energy economy. And the truth is that no private company will touch a new coal-fired power station with a pylon. No adequate insurance can be taken out, they cannot receive funding. And that’s because renewable energies are cheaper. This is hush money – hush money for the deniers of climate change in the coalition. “

Mr. Albanese said journalists might as well ask “if I support unicorns”.

“It doesn’t pile up,” he said.