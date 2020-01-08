Loading...

On Wednesday, View Be Joy celebrated the disavowal of white supremacist Richard Spencer against President Donald Trump for escalating tensions with Iran, calling Trump’s Spencer slam “good news”.

Tuesday evening, after Iranian missile attacks on two Iraqi military bases housing US troops, Spencer – who helped organize the lethal white nationalist rally “Let’s Unite the Right” in Charlottesville – said: “I deeply regret having voted for Donald Trump and for promoting him. in 2016. “

Moments before Trump tells the nation that they should be “extremely grateful” that Iran “appears to be withdrawing”, The View hosts discussed public reaction to the Tuesday night strikes, which, according to L ‘Iran, were in retaliation for Trump killing Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

“There is a small thing,” said Behar, adding that it was “good news.”

“It was a very small thing that I noticed,” she continued. “Do you remember Richard Spencer? He is essentially the organizer of Unite the Right, the white nationalist group that walked in Charlottesville and was all in for Trump. Not anymore!”

“Wow!” Behar exclaimed after reading Spencer’s tweet that disparaged Trump, prompting the crowd to cheer. “It’s interesting!”

When asked why she thought Spencer was separating from Trump, the fervent criticism of Trump replied, “It’s like I said yesterday, Trump has continued not to invade and to be a warmonger.” These people are the ones who are going to leave. “

Co-host Sunny Hostin, meanwhile, noted that racists like Spencer are giving up support for the president “because they are nationalists”.

Of course, what Behar seemed to be missing is that even if Spencer et al stop supporting Trump, they will still be the avowed followers of a dangerous white nationalist ideology.

