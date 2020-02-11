Joy Behar robs “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin for “persecution” Amy Klobuchar

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) probably did not expect this when she agreed to appear on The View on Tuesday morning via satellite from New Hampshire.

After an opening segment that contained most softball questions about the state of the Democratic primary race, the show turned the business after a pause co-host of Sunny Hostin.

Noting that “you need African-American support to become a Democratic candidate,” Hostin told Klobuchar, “your harsh approach to crime when you were a prosecutor in Minnesota is criticized for disproportionately damaging black and brown people and if I look at that record, you know, you have not prosecuted any murder by the police during the eight years that you were prosecuted and there were more than two dozen police murders in that period. ”

“How do you defend that record?” Asked Hostin.

“We all know that there is no doubt about systematic racism in this criminal justice system,” Klobuchar replied, continuing to defend her state of prosecution of white-collar criminals and lowering detention for African-Americans. “But there is so much more work that we have to do,” she added, “and that’s why when I joined the US Senate, I started working on things like the First Step Act that we passed that Crime has reduced penalties and allowed some non-violent perpetrators to come out of prison. ”

If she thought that would be about that subject, she was completely wrong. Hostin went on to prosecute Klobuchar’s prosecution of 16-year-old Myon Burrell, a black teenager who is now serving a life sentence for murder, despite indications that he may be innocent.

“I am not pleased to say this because, as you know, I was also a public prosecutor,” said Hostin. “I have looked at the facts of that case and it is one of the most flawed investigations and prosecutions I think I have ever seen.” As the mother of a black teenager, she called the case her “worst nightmare.”

As she did before, Klobuchar called for all the evidence to be “immediately reviewed” in that case, but that wasn’t enough for Hostin, who said, “You’re an American senator now. You’re a powerful woman. What am you intend to do to rectify this? ”

Hostin continued to insist on the details of the case to the point that moderator Joy Behar jumped off the screen with, “Are we prosecuting Amy Klobuchar today?”

With that, Hostin gave the floor to Meghan McCain, but before Klobuchar closed, she said, “I’m looking forward to coming into the studio, Sunny and I can talk more.”

“She’s cool. Sunny Hostin is cool,” Behar added, laughing. “We’ll be right back.”

