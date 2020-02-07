Joy Behar melts after Trump’s acquittal

Joy Behar had a complete breakdown of “The View” on Friday when she lost her composure as she raved about Donald Trump’s acquittal.

Joy Behar responds to Trump’s acquittal for “The View”

According to Fox News, the shrill liberal Cohost gasped the ABC talk show audience when Behar tugged on her earbuds after playing a clip from President Trump talking about his “total acquittal” in impeaching efforts.

“I’m crazy today, he drove me crazy this week,” Behar exclaimed. “He wins because I’m getting crazier.”

Conservative Kohost Meghan McCain seemed to sympathize with Behar and said, “Oh, that’s not a good thing.”

“I know,” said Behar. “This weekend I don’t watch any news and turn it off. I’ll get a massage and I’ll drink.”

“I’ll eat every carbohydrate in the house,” she added.

TRUMP BLASTS ENEMIES POST-ACQUITTAL: Pres. Trump declared victory over his impeachment at a White House press conference Thursday, calling the presidential investigation “evil” and the Democrats “evil”. Http://t.co/E5QbiCz39X pic.twitter.com/AoyFmDDIe9

– The View (@TheView) February 7, 2020

Joy Behar continues to attack Trump

Behar did not stop and attacked Trump because he called his “total acquittal” a “beautiful word”.

“Ok, first of all, total acquittal is two words,” she said when the audience laughed. “The stable genius should know it’s two words. By the way, acquittal doesn’t mean you didn’t commit a crime. Three words: O.J. Simpson.”

Later, when Behar and his co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro went to Trump and watched another clip of his, an intensified McCain said, “You’re scaring me.”

“I don’t want to say my opinion today because you are very angry today and everyone was very angry backstage,” she added.

She wanted Trump’s SOTU to fail

Ironically, this happens only a few days after Behar said she wanted Trump to go “completely insane” during his speech on the state of the Union. Before she added that she wanted him to “freak out, get off the script, and be completely insane. I pray for that. “

“There’s no way this guy can know how to be president,” Behar said before the speech to which McCain responded, saying, “I’m sorry, Joy, it’s a dream and I love you, but it is a dream. “

Much to Behar’s horror, President Trump’s SOTU speech was a great success.

It is sad that Behar can be completely consumed by Trump Derangement Syndrome. The level of hatred this woman can have against the President is worrying. No wonder that “The View” continues to struggle with its ratings.

Joy Behar should really get help with her Trump Derangement Syndrome. Until then, she should perhaps keep her political commentary to a minimum.

