Joy-Anna Duggar raves about her husband Austin Forsyth again, and fans love it. Their relationship has been through a lot in the past year and they have emerged stronger than ever.

As Gideon’s second birthday is approaching, the couple have shared photos of the little boy and his family. Joy-Anna Duggar has often praised Austin Forsyth and proved that her love is something real.

The couple suffered an unimaginable loss last year when they had to give birth to their little girl, who died after about 20 weeks of pregnancy. Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth named their daughter Annabell Elise and put her in a special place to rest there.

Not only did they grieve for the loss, they were also reminded that several other babies were born at about the same time that their baby should have been born.

It was speculated that Joy-Anna Duggar could count on it again. The last photo the couple shared was cut off across the waist to add fuel to the fire.

It’s been almost seven months since Joy-Anna lost her little girl. They talked about getting her body healed before she got pregnant again, but there is still suspicion that she has a child.

Just a few weeks earlier, Joy-Anna Duggar had suddenly lost her grandma, Mary Duggar. This death was difficult for the whole family because it was such an important facility. June was an intense month for Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth.

Despite all the grief caused in 2019, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth seem happy and enjoying life. They can very much look forward to this year when they have just moved into a new home.

This is their first home together, where they will live long term. They gave up the camper life and made the house they bought.