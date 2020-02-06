Joy-Anna Duggar is said to have come back after a devastating loss

Could Joy-Anna Duggar count on that? Credit: TLC

Joy-Anna Duggar has shared a lot of life news lately, but there is something she hasn’t said that makes Counting On fans speculate.

Could Joy-Anna Duggar be pregnant again? The reality star has suffered a loss in the past 20 weeks last summer. Her daughter was due to be expected in November, but Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth had to mourn their loss almost six months earlier.

Is there a pregnancy notice from Joy-Anna Duggar?

Joy-Anna Duggar did a great job on Instagram to inform fans about her life with Austin Forsyth. The two announced their loss back in July and have spoken about their little girl and other moments in their lives since then.

Recently Joy-Anna Duggar started exchanging photos from her breast area. The last full body photo she posted was in December when she posed with Austin Forsyth and Gideon in front of their new home. Since then, everything has been circumcised.

Pregnancy and courtship announcements usually coincide with a new Count On season. This has been done several times in the past. There were times when the season premiere announcements preceded, like 2019, with the Duggar baby boom.

Austin Forsyth and Joy-Anna Duggar want more children

After the loss of Annabell Elise, Joy-Anna Duggar announced that she wanted to have more children, but was waiting to get pregnant until her body was healed. It’s been seven months since the devastating chain of events.

Gideon turns two in February. He is the oldest of the cousins ​​born in 2018. Joy-Anna Duggar was pregnant next to Kendra Caldwell and Jinger Duggar when she was pregnant for the first time.

Last year, the Counting On-Star was one of six women in the family who were all expecting at the same time. Each of them greeted or would have welcomed little girls.

Some fans think Joy-Anna Duggar is expecting her rainbow baby, although her schedule has not been discussed. There is also speculation that she will wait to announce pregnancy until she is certain that it will continue throughout the period.

Last time they announced it early and Joy-Anna showed up incredibly quickly.

A lot has happened for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth last year. If they wait again, Counting On fans can expect the couple to announce the exciting news on social media or with a special message for TLC viewers.

Joy-Anna always keeps her followers up to date and it is great news for the Duggars to have another little one.