Journey to the wild planet: The complete Kindex | Guide to 100% completion

There are a total of 190 entries on Kindex – and your main goal at Journey To The Savage Planet is to find them all. It is important to enter the tower, but the ridiculous space company that sent you on your mission is only interested in one thing. Get all the important data you can find. If you would like to complete Kindex, we have a full list of all entries that you can refer to to find any missing entries.
Most Kindex entries are really easy to find. Simply open your scanner and scan anything that is highlighted in light yellow. It becomes a lot more difficult if you deal with certain objects in the game world. There are some things that are not that easy to spot, and you may not even consider scanning. I will mark them in the list below to draw your attention to them.
To get the best result, you need Kindex! It’s just a bonus video, but the trip is as fun as the destination.
Alien Tech – 14 entries
- Alien pumpjack
- Alien Teleportation Pedestal
- Cracked Stone Grate (smashed floor in the Floopsnoot Queen’s executive room.)
- Crystalline beacon
- Enigmatic tablet
- Genetic samples (found below the control room on top of the enigmatic tower.)
- Jumping foreign petroglyph
- Mysterious shrine
- Richly decorated alien chest
- Planet Seed
- rotating mechanism
- Strange Alien Barrier (Cracked wall found after the Cragdaw boss.)
- Strange foreign statue
- Unknown Explorer log
Creatures – 37 entries
-Raubtier-
- Barfer
- Boomerbang (Feral)
- Boomerbang (hermit)
- Cragclaw
- webbed foot
- Schwimmfußmatriarchin
- swarm
- Jellywaft (inferior)
- Jellywaft (Prime)
- Kapyena (Battle) (Found in the Hellkettle Lava Arena.)
- Kapyena (widow)
- Meat vortex
- Pikemander (Desert) (Near the repaired teleporter.)
- Pikemander (marbled)
- Porcupod
- Infected puffer
- Schnozo
- Slamphibian (Grizzled)
- Slamphibian (heath)
- Sproutlook
- Teratomo
-Prey-
- Baboushka
- Baboushka (Demi)
- Baboushka (Quarter) (Shoot the Baboushki once, then twice to share it!)
- Burglesnatch (Balmy)
- Burglesnatch (Tundra) (Only found in Shangtars Frigid Embrace.)
- Imperial scarab
- maroon
- Mesmertoxin
- Osmotic cube
- Blowfish (Alpha)
- Blowfish (cave)
- Blowfish (snowy)
- Puffer fish (valley)
- Skipper (Royal)
- Skipper (Scotch)
- Skipper (tortoiseshell)
Flora – 63 entries
- aluminum wire
- Amber armor
- Balgbirne
- Big Ol ’Nut (Only to be found in the Fetid Tree, in the Festering Chasm.)
- Rot bomb plant
- Plague bomb facility (teen)
- Plague bomb facility (baby)
- Bomb grenade system
- Bomb Grenade Plant (Teen)
- Bomb Grenade Plant (Baby)
- Bombodoro
- Breezee
- Bright bloom
- Bulwark Bush
- Burgle Haven
- Cacnut
- Canopy leaf
- Carbon wire
- Citrasweet
- Combativore
- Crackle cap
- dropping hole
- Cap
- swimming mushroom
- Fragile crystal
- Fungissimo
- Giant bomb grenade
- Glowing shrub
- Sheer wood
- cross flower
- handle
- Grotesque opening (look up to the entrance of -In The Spire-)
- Jellywaft pit
- Big anthill
- larval jelly
- Mallowsap
- Massive skull
- Metallic seed bag
- Polypodenbaum
- Buffer spring
- Pufferbird burial site
- Pufferbird nest
- pus launcher
- salt crystal
- Schnozo hole
- Shock fruit plant
- Shock fruit plant (teen)
- Shock fruit plant (baby)
- silicon wire
- smoke outlet
- Space salad
- Splintertree
- Springy Egg Sac
- Stinkshroom
- stone Armor
- Succulent
- Swarm Hive shield
- Swarm of beehive
- Tentareeds
- Tentaweeds
- Vaultivore
- Vitality Plant
- Witherwood
KINTECH – 21 entries
- 3D Materierekonstruktor
- Advanced proton tether
- binding bile
- Bio replication chamber
- plague bomb
- bomb grenade
- Cartographer Deployment Luke
- EKO
- Grapple Seed
- ROUGH
- Speer teleportation field
- spear
- Jump thruster
- Kindred Aerospace
- Related computer
- Start booster
- Martin Tweed
- Meat Buddy Deluxe
- nomads gun
- proton cord
- Resources backing store
- Shock fruit
- Springy Seed
- Stomp booster
- Tactical COARSE
- The cartographers
- Your sad lifeless body
Points of Interest – 7 entries
- Portrait of the ancient world
- Crashed meteor
- Gigashrooms
- Repelling tree
- Runes alien bricks
- Shattered sleeve
- Very tall statue
GB-6 26-41 entries
–landing field–
- Bomb grenade Shrine
- Chamber of Intrigue
- Shimmering cave of wonder
- Jellywaft Basin
- Kayn’s icy refuge
- Plork’s vertical corridor
- Precarious shrine
- Puffer’s cave of calm
- Shangstar’s cold hug
- The cliffs of Gzarfyn mountain
- The smoldering abyss
- The green wilderness of Zyl
- Towering crystals of madness
- Quiet crevasse of calm
-The itchy fields-
- Domain of the untamed animal
- The matriarch’s hideout
- Plorks Narrows of Despair
- The caustic altar
- The Festering Chasm
- The mushrooms of Si’ned VII
- The gaseous lower abdomen
- The infested shell
- The ruinous altar of Yun’Ji
- Virulent tree from K’Klenaii
- Zor’s planetary flotsam
-The elevated realm-
- Depths of Fnndddkkeyrtt
- Fixed attempt to move
- Perch the upper server
- Plork’s Sizzling Gauntlet
- Sychi’s test of power
- The crackling podium
- The eternal tears of T’bo
- The hell kettle
- The pillars of Xzorgana
- The putrid anomaly
- Top of the enigmatic tower
- Control room of the tower
- Xerophile landing
= Inside the top of the tower
- The damp vestibule
- The heart of the church tower
- Teratomos refuge
Resources – 7 entries
- Alien alloy
- aluminum
- carbon
- fuel
- Health essence
- Orange goo
- silicon