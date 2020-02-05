Journey to the wild planet: The complete Kindex | Guide to 100% completion

There are a total of 190 entries on Kindex – and your main goal at Journey To The Savage Planet is to find them all. It is important to enter the tower, but the ridiculous space company that sent you on your mission is only interested in one thing. Get all the important data you can find. If you would like to complete Kindex, we have a full list of all entries that you can refer to to find any missing entries.

Most Kindex entries are really easy to find. Simply open your scanner and scan anything that is highlighted in light yellow. It becomes a lot more difficult if you deal with certain objects in the game world. There are some things that are not that easy to spot, and you may not even consider scanning. I will mark them in the list below to draw your attention to them.

To get the best result, you need Kindex! It’s just a bonus video, but the trip is as fun as the destination.

Another trip to the Savage Planet guides:

All 100 Orange Goo locations All 32 Alien Alloy locations All teleporter locations | How To Complete The Fixer Upper Quest | How to get upgrades for double jump and grab hooks How do I get the bomb grenade stabilizer? Cragdaw Boss Guide | How do I get the Blight Bomb Stabilizer? Floopsnoot Queen Boss Instructions | How do I reach rank 2? How to reach rank 3: Explorer | How to get the Launch Thruster & Advanced Proton Tether Upgrades | How do I get the Shock Fruit Stabilizer? How To Unlock The Tower And Defeat The Boss | Ending Guide

J

Alien Tech – 14 entries

Alien pumpjack

Alien Teleportation Pedestal

Cracked Stone Grate (smashed floor in the Floopsnoot Queen’s executive room.)

Crystalline beacon

Enigmatic tablet

Genetic samples (found below the control room on top of the enigmatic tower.)

Jumping foreign petroglyph

Mysterious shrine

Richly decorated alien chest

Planet Seed

rotating mechanism

Strange Alien Barrier (Cracked wall found after the Cragdaw boss.)

Strange foreign statue

Unknown Explorer log

Creatures – 37 entries

-Raubtier-

Barfer

Boomerbang (Feral)

Boomerbang (hermit)

Cragclaw

webbed foot

Schwimmfußmatriarchin

swarm

Jellywaft (inferior)

Jellywaft (Prime)

Kapyena (Battle) (Found in the Hellkettle Lava Arena.)

Kapyena (widow)

Meat vortex

Pikemander (Desert) (Near the repaired teleporter.)

Pikemander (marbled)

Porcupod

Infected puffer

Schnozo

Slamphibian (Grizzled)

Slamphibian (heath)

Sproutlook

Teratomo

-Prey-

Baboushka

Baboushka (Demi)

Baboushka (Quarter) (Shoot the Baboushki once, then twice to share it!)

Burglesnatch (Balmy)

Burglesnatch (Tundra) (Only found in Shangtars Frigid Embrace.)

Imperial scarab

maroon

Mesmertoxin

Osmotic cube

Blowfish (Alpha)

Blowfish (cave)

Blowfish (snowy)

Puffer fish (valley)

Skipper (Royal)

Skipper (Scotch)

Skipper (tortoiseshell)

Flora – 63 entries

aluminum wire

Amber armor

Balgbirne

Big Ol ’Nut (Only to be found in the Fetid Tree, in the Festering Chasm.)

Rot bomb plant

Plague bomb facility (teen)

Plague bomb facility (baby)

Bomb grenade system

Bomb Grenade Plant (Teen)

Bomb Grenade Plant (Baby)

Bombodoro

Breezee

Bright bloom

Bulwark Bush

Burgle Haven

Cacnut

Canopy leaf

Carbon wire

Citrasweet

Combativore

Crackle cap

dropping hole

Cap

swimming mushroom

Fragile crystal

Fungissimo

Giant bomb grenade

Glowing shrub

Sheer wood

cross flower

handle

Grotesque opening (look up to the entrance of -In The Spire-)

Jellywaft pit

Big anthill

larval jelly

Mallowsap

Massive skull

Metallic seed bag

Polypodenbaum

Buffer spring

Pufferbird burial site

Pufferbird nest

pus launcher

salt crystal

Schnozo hole

Shock fruit plant

Shock fruit plant (teen)

Shock fruit plant (baby)

silicon wire

smoke outlet

Space salad

Splintertree

Springy Egg Sac

Stinkshroom

stone Armor

Succulent

Swarm Hive shield

Swarm of beehive

Tentareeds

Tentaweeds

Vaultivore

Vitality Plant

Witherwood

KINTECH – 21 entries

3D Materierekonstruktor

Advanced proton tether

binding bile

Bio replication chamber

plague bomb

bomb grenade

Cartographer Deployment Luke

EKO

Grapple Seed

ROUGH

Speer teleportation field

spear

Jump thruster

Kindred Aerospace

Related computer

Start booster

Martin Tweed

Meat Buddy Deluxe

nomads gun

proton cord

Resources backing store

Shock fruit

Springy Seed

Stomp booster

Tactical COARSE

The cartographers

Your sad lifeless body

Points of Interest – 7 entries

Portrait of the ancient world

Crashed meteor

Gigashrooms

Repelling tree

Runes alien bricks

Shattered sleeve

Very tall statue

GB-6 26-41 entries

–landing field–

Bomb grenade Shrine

Chamber of Intrigue

Shimmering cave of wonder

Jellywaft Basin

Kayn’s icy refuge

Plork’s vertical corridor

Precarious shrine

Puffer’s cave of calm

Shangstar’s cold hug

The cliffs of Gzarfyn mountain

The smoldering abyss

The green wilderness of Zyl

Towering crystals of madness

Quiet crevasse of calm

-The itchy fields-

Domain of the untamed animal

The matriarch’s hideout

Plorks Narrows of Despair

The caustic altar

The Festering Chasm

The mushrooms of Si’ned VII

The gaseous lower abdomen

The infested shell

The ruinous altar of Yun’Ji

Virulent tree from K’Klenaii

Zor’s planetary flotsam

-The elevated realm-

Depths of Fnndddkkeyrtt

Fixed attempt to move

Perch the upper server

Plork’s Sizzling Gauntlet

Sychi’s test of power

The crackling podium

The eternal tears of T’bo

The hell kettle

The pillars of Xzorgana

The putrid anomaly

Top of the enigmatic tower

Control room of the tower

Xerophile landing

= Inside the top of the tower

The damp vestibule

The heart of the church tower

Teratomos refuge

Resources – 7 entries