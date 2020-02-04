Journey to the Wild Planet: Puzzling Places for Tablets “Alien Cinema” quest guide

It is impossible to miss the first Enigmatic tablet. It is exactly on your way!

The title planet in Journey To The Savage Planet is a pretty big puzzle. Even when you’ve reached the end of the game, it’s not really clear what happened – or what the tower’s actual purpose is. You can find some pretty big clues in the Enigmatic tablet collectibles around the world. Each of these applications unlocks part of a video message that you can watch on your Javelin computer, and a big reveal is waiting for you.

There are a total of 10 of these collectibles. When you find them all, the side quest “Alien Cinema” is complete. Finding them all is part of the 100% challenge, and you can make the search a little easier with the final Visor upgrade. If you unlock Rank 4 by completing the science quests, you can purchase a Visor upgrade to search for alien artifacts. These include Enigmatic tablets and Explorer protocols. It’s a 2-in-1 upgrade!

Watch all videos to unlock an achievement / trophy and discover the true meaning of the tower.

Tablet # 1: Zor’s Planetary Flotsam – When you reach the Itchy Fields through the teleporter, you’ll encounter the first alien tablet on a small floating island.

Tablet # 2: Si’ned VII Mushrooms – View the large mushrooms on the left from the upgrade shrine with the quest. Use the gripping points to reach the top and follow them to the left until you see an alien start thruster marker. Jump up and then down into the cave marked by a falling tomato plant. The tablet is in the bottom.

Tablet # 3: Shangstar’s Cold Hug – Go inside the cave, which is marked by a giant monster skull, and use a shock fruit on the alien door. Inside is an orange dope and an alien tablet.

Tablet No. 4: Festering Chasm – Found in a cave in the cliffs outside of K’Klenaii’s Virulent Tree. You need Grapple Seeds to get through the poison water.

Tablet No. 5: Plork’s Sizzling Gauntlet – Enter the Xerophilous Landing from the Enigmatic Tower path, turn left and look for the orange goosebumps on the ledge. Directly below this goose is a tiny cave, which is marked with a claw tip. Let yourself go and use a shock fruit to enter this secret platform area.

Tablet # 6: Pillars of Xzorgana – There is a horizontal pillar with blue barnacles from the desert island of Xerophilous Landing. You must use a gripper core to get to the column area. Under these pillars is a tiny cave entrance that is blocked by crystals.

Tablet No. 7: Eternal Tears from T’bo – Go to the pond guarded by imperial scarabs and look from the left edge. There is a tiny floating rock near a large rock covered with blue barnacles. Take a grapple seed to take a look at this tricky tablet.

Tablet # 8: Wet vestibule – Look for a crack near the upper levels in the first vault on one of the flat walls. Jump in with Launch Thruster and collect this pill.

Tablet No. 9: Wet vestibule – Find one of the projections on the outer walls in the second vault, above which a drip opening is attached. There is a crawl area that you can move through that leads to this tablet.

Tablet # 10: Wet vestibule – The last tablet is hidden in a cracked sleeve in the third vault.