Journey to the Wild Planet: How to Unlock the Tower and Defeat the Boss | Ending Guide

Journey To The Savage Planet is all about this giant tower in the distance. From your landing zone, you can get to the tower entrance fairly quickly – the problem is opening it. It takes a long time for the tower to be unlocked. If you followed our guides, we covered all aspects of the game. except how to actually get into that tower.

Well, it’s time to talk about the tower – how to get in, what’s inside, and how to defeat the last boss. When you reach the third area of ​​the map, there is still a lot of game left and the interconnected landmass of the elevated realm is a complex network. You need to collect two upgrade powers first – the Shock Fruit Stabilizer and the Stomp Launcher to access the two power towers.

The tower itself contains a crazy boss who will discourage you if you are not prepared for a big fight. Look at Teratomo below – I mean, seriously, just look at this thing.

The Tower of Power prompts you to dodge lasers and dodge monsters.

Unlock the tower

To complete your main mission on AR-Y 26, you have two main objectives: you must defeat the monster in the middle of the tower and you must collect enough fuel to land on the Javelin, your ship!

You can unlock the tower as soon as you reach the top of the puzzling tower in the elevated realm – the third realm of the game.

Tower of power: From here, you must complete the quest to receive the Shock Fruit Stabilizer upgrade. Simply scan one of the locking doors for the towers that surround the central tower.

Return to the two crystal towers around the main tower after receiving the shock fruit. You begin the “Sychis Trial” quest when you enter one of the power towers. To start the tower, use a shock fruit on the laser grid in the middle.

Pull out the stoppers to begin the tower of agility.

Agility tower: To complete this tower you need the Stomp Booster. Scan any floor pan to begin the Stomp Booster quest, and then return when you receive it. Hit the tower through the ground and pull out the glowing stoppers using the gripper.

After that, you need to quickly climb the rotating platforms to reach the top of the tower. You are at the right time because the lava slowly rises below you! Go up, press the switch and the central tower will be unlocked.

How to unlock the tower: Return with the three markings through the door to the control room of the central tower. As soon as both crystals in the outer towers are activated, the door of the middle tower opens. Just go inside and press the switch to open the main door.

Make your way to the broken bridge in the landing area and climb over the destroyed bridge to the massive tower door. The teleporter inside takes you to the final location!

Within The Spire

Welcome to “Within The Spire”, the fourth region of the game. Enter the main chamber and take the elevator down. Here you have to break three eyes. One is in the top of the chamber, in the room with the shock door. The second is in the middle and the third below with the beetles. After all three have been interrupted, the lift lowers.

Use the lift again and you will enter a second area with more eyecups. The first is near the top. Use Grapple Seeds to enter a high room, and then use a bomb grenade to blow up the cracked wall. Watch out for the enemies of the lizards jumping out of the ground!

NOTE: Smash all the cracked pods you see! Here you will find hidden vital plants. The only way to heal down here is to find these hidden plants.

The second is hidden behind a row of cracked pods on the upper walls. Look for an entire wall of broken glass shells and shoot them out to reveal them. The last one is on the ground floor, behind two overturned pods.

The first eye is easy to see down in the third chamber. The second eye is in a high chamber guarded by a Slamphibian. You don’t have to fight it – just jump into the chamber where it bursts! The last one is on the ground floor behind a pile of pods. Look for a cracked floor and smash it.

How To Beat Teratoma The Last Boss

Teratomo is a formidable monster and you have to be prepared before you hit it. equip bomb grenades, and upgrade your Nomad Pistol to carry as many bullets as possible. To hurt Teratomo, aim at the yellow sleeves on the tentacles – they are everywhere and will grow back between the individual sequences.

There are two vital plants on the fixed sections at each corner, and the hanging pods give you kind of consumable seeds at all. But you really only need the bomb grenade. Keep running and return to the vital plants when they reappear.

He will receive more attacks as the battle progresses. At the beginning he shoots a shot of explosives from his pus throwers and throws lava on the solid ground. If you stand too long on the circular platforms in the middle, he will summon tentacles to smash them into the poison underneath. It takes some time for the circular platforms to reappear.

If you do enough damage, his tongue will open. Try to take the seed and you will start the second phase. In this phase, his attacks are angrier – and he will summon flying jelly waft primes in groups of three. From here it gets a lot trickier.

Keep moving and use bomb grenades on groups of vulnerabilities to destroy them. Store your pistol near the ceiling for the distant head-to-hit pods. If you break them two more times, you will end the fight and eventually collect the planet seed.

You will be eaten, but the game is not over yet! Return to the spear with your planetary seeds – before you can really finish the game, you need to collect at least five fuel sources.

The first fuel source must not be missing. The other 4? Extremely missing.

5 simple fuel sources

If you’re looking for all 10, read our full guide to fuel sources here.

No. 1 fuel source: Towering Crystals of Madness – The first fuel source you’ll find is on top of the towering Crystals of Madness, the area to the far left of the green wilderness of Zyl. At the top of the cave is a small area where puffer fish live with this fuel.

Fuel source no.2: Festering Chasm – Near the Festering Chasm teleporter is an alien tablet that marks a launch thruster point. That means you need to upgrade Launch Thruster to get to the secret area above. If you have it, just start up and blow up the cracked wall with a bomb.

Fuel source no.3: Festering Chasm – On the right side of the Launch Thruster marker (the one that leads you to the matriarch teleporter’s hideout) is a small cave behind a blue mushroom.

Fuel source no.4: Si’ned VII mushrooms – To the left of the entrance to Infested Husk is a path that leads to a cracked ground. Use the Stomp Thruster to smash and collect this simple fuel source.

Fuel source no.5: Pillars of Xzorgana – Use the launch beam to reach the tiny water-flowing island directly above the Teleporter Pillars of Xzorgana.