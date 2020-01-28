Journey to the wild planet: How to get upgrades for double jump and grab hooks

To get to the grappling hook, you have to enter this cave.

At the beginning of your journey to the wild planet, you are terribly ill-equipped for the upcoming adventure. Unlocking the Nomad pistol is easy enough, but gripping the Jump Thruster (double jump) and Proton Tether (gripping hook) is much more difficult. These two upgrades are essential and you won’t be able to move much until you get them.

I will explain how to acquire these two important crossing forces. If you don’t yet know adventure games, where to go or what to do, this can be a pretty challenging task. You won’t even get quests with helpful clues unless you go to a specific location. There is plenty to see and do in the early hours of the game. If you just want to know exactly where you want to go, here is a quick guide with all the information.

Another trip to the Savage Planet guides:

How To Complete The Fixer Upper Quest | Alien Alloy Location

Your first goal is this secret sanctuary.

How To Get Jump Thruster

When you’ve reached the Zyl Verdan Wilderness, go to the back right and use your scanner to spot a giant statue over a small crack. Go near the statue and unlock the “Jump! Spring!” Quest.

Follow him to the left of the green wilderness of Zyl. Behind the pink trees is the shimmering cave of the miracle. Go inside and crawl right through the passage. Take a light from the glowing plant and follow the path to the precarious shrine.

Climb the cliffs and around to the shrine and extract the precious strange goosebumps. The construction on your 3D printer costs 100 carbon.

How do I get the Proton Tether (Grappling Hook)

Check out the cliffs to the right in the green wilderness of Zyl – scan the anchor points to find hook points. You can also find them in Shangtars Frigid Embrace. This will unlock the “A higher reputation” quest. Complete the “Jump, Jump” quest to access the wider areas of Zyl’s green wilderness.

Return to the towering alien sculpture and use the jump drive to reach an alien plant that blocks your path. Kick (or use a bait) to hit one of the puffer fish in the plant’s mouth.

This leads to the calm column of calm. Immediately drop down and go right. Then step another pufferbird into a second meat vertebra that blocks your way to a ramp that goes up. If you repeat it a third time, you will reach an area with easy access to a teleporter.

Pay attention to the Porcupods! Wait for them to pop open, then shoot the core to defeat them.

In order to get into the smoldering abyss, you have to sneak behind this guard system and prick her eyes.

You have to reach the smoldering abyss. Go right from the teleporter and look for a path guarded by a plant called Sproutlook. It’s easy to see – the entire area is bathed in red light. Avoid the red light and sneak behind it to defeat the plant and get into the abyss.

Inside you will find boomer bangs – annoying monkeys. Unlock the charged shot upgrade for your Nomad pistol to defeat them. Only loaded shots will destroy these guys.

To get through the cracked wall in front of you, take a bomb grenade from the large purple plants. It’ll burn you, so throw it fast! Continue into the huge lava chamber, jump over the platforms that sink into the magma, and grab another bomb shell to shoot through the cracked exit wall.

It will lead you to the Chamber of Intrigue, where you will find the mysterious alien component required to make the Proton Tether grappling hook. Return to the ship and you can make the proton tape with 150 silicones.