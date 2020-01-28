Journey to the Wild Planet: How to Complete the 'Fixer Upper' Quest | Alien Alloy Location

Your first quest in Journey to the Wild Planet is one that you may not have been able to complete for a long time. After crash landing on the mysterious Savage Planet, you’ll need to scan your broken ship to assess the damage. You will soon begin the “Fixer Upper” quest required to update your 3D printer and unlock powerful new upgrades for your equipment. There is only one problem: the game doesn’t even give you an indication of how to solve this case.

Spoiler alert – the answer is Alien Alloy. This incredibly rare alien material is used to get only the best upgrades, and each is hidden in a specific location. You can’t “farm” Alien Alloy, but you can find some very quickly if you know exactly where to look. There are two alien alloys that I explain here. Both require the Jump Thruster upgrade, so you’ll need to make at least some progress.

How To Complete The Fixer Upper Quest | Alien Alloy Location

To the ‘Fixer above“Quest”, one of the first quests in the game, you have to find an alien alloy. These rare craft materials are used to get the best 3D printer upgrades, and you won’t be able to access advanced 3D printer schemes until you bring back at least one alien alloy.

There are two easy-to-reach alien alloys in the landing area area at the start of the game. You need that Jump Thruster upgrade to access both.

Alien Alloy # 1: Towering Crystals of Madness – From the green wilderness of Zyl, head left until you reach the teleporter near the towering Crystals of Madness. From here you can find the shimmering cave of the miracle. Look out for a narrow opening on the right that you can jump to.

Crawl in and you will find a room full of lava. You need to time your jumps so that you end up on the platforms when they stick out of the magma. You won’t die of magma right away, but you will want to avoid it as much as possible. Jump over the gap and you can get an alien alloy from the plant container.

If you have problems with the first alien alloy, there is a second alien alloy that is much easier to find.

Alien Alloy # 2: Quiet Crevasse – Follow the path on the right from the green wilderness of Zyl to the towering alien statues. Use the double jump to transition to the calm column of calm. Kick a puffer fish in the meat vertebra to open the vine gate and follow the path to the right.

Cross two more meat vortex barriers until you reach a high plateau with a teleporter facility. Unlock it and then follow the path to an even higher plateau nearby – it is directly opposite the teleporter. At the top you will find a large arena guarded by spikemanders. These are tough enemies, so be prepared for a fight.

Use the Dodge ability with your Jump Thruster to avoid a quick wheel attack. Then aim and shoot the orange glowing dots on the tails. Kill one and two more will appear. Once you’ve killed these two minions, the plant in the middle of the arena reveals a valuable alien alloy.

Bring your alien alloy back to the 3D printer and you will complete one of the first tasks in the game.