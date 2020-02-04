Journey to the wild planet: Explorer Log Locations | Lost Property Quest Guide

Explorer logs look like this!

There’s a secret story behind the mysterious boss of Journey To The Savage Planet. To learn more about the origins of Teratomo, you need to discover all 8 Explorer logs – extraterrestrial artifacts that an Explorer left behind from a completely different corner of space. There is an achievement / trophy to find them all. However, don’t forget to check your ship’s computer and read all the emails in your supply. You have to go through them all to unlock them.

Explorer logs are similar to Enigmatic tablets – there are only a handful in each area and they are very difficult to find. They are usually in the hardest-to-reach places in any region, and getting them all is quite a pain. Oddly enough, the easiest place to find them is in the final region. If you just aim and shoot all of the cracked pods in the last run, you will get at least two of the collectibles.

Another trip to the Savage Planet guides:

All 100 Orange Goo locations All 32 Alien Alloy locations All teleporter locations | How To Complete The Fixer Upper Quest | How to get upgrades for double jump and grab hooks How do I get the bomb grenade stabilizer? Cragdaw Boss Guide | How do I get the Blight Bomb Stabilizer? Floopsnoot Queen Boss Instructions | How do I reach rank 2? How to reach rank 3: Explorer | How to get the Launch Thruster & Advanced Proton Tether Upgrades | How do I get the Shock Fruit Stabilizer? How To Unlock The Tower And Defeat The Boss | Ending Guide

Read all the logs on your computer to unlock this achievement / trophy.

Protocol No. 1: Quiet crevasse – There is a cracked wall near the entrance to the green wilderness that you can open with the Bombegrante upgrade. You need the Launch Thruster to reach the highly secret area. In the cave you have to jump into the dark – with the Triple Thruster this will be much easier. At the end you will find a tree trunk and an alien alloy.

Protocol No. 2: Zyl Green Wilderness – Look for a crack in the rock wall at the top left on the jump path that leads to the Crevasse of Tranquility. You need the Launch Thruster to reach it. Inside there is an explorer log and an alien alloy.

Protocol No. 3: Plork’s Constriction of Despair – Go from the rift to the large inner cavern that connects the Si’ned VII mushrooms. In the lower area there is a cave entrance with an alien door. Use a shock fruit to take on this difficult platform challenge. I recommend unlocking the quadruple jump to simplify this.

Protocol No. 4: Domain of the Untamed Animal – Go to the right of the cave with the alloy at the end and stamp through the cracked ground. Now just follow the gripping points and start thruster markings to this very secret area.

Protocol No. 5: Pillars of Xzorgana – Look at the bottom of the pillars behind the tall tower. There is a very small floating rock with a claw tip. Triple jump to reach it, then climb to the blue barnacles over a small cave with a chunk of amber.

Protocol No. 6: Eternal Tears from T’bo – On the path that leads from the pillars of Xzorgana to the Tears of T’bo, there is a tiny island with a tree on the left. Triple jump from the main island to reach it.

Protocol No. 7: Wet vestibule – In the first vault there is a single cracked sleeve in the middle of the wall, which is covered with assembled sleeves. Just bust them all and you will find it.

Protocol No. 8: Wet vestibule – Like the previous protocol, this is also hidden in a cracked sleeve. It’s in the second vault on the left side of the pod wall.