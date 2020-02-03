Journey to the Wild Planet: All Teleporter Locations | Fast travel guide

Detect teleporters from a distance – pay attention to this distinctive architecture. Or look to the sky for red crystals!

Teleporters are the best way to protect your materials in Journey To The Savage Planet. The more teleporters you unlock, the less time you have to spend on the dangerous wild planet. After receiving a valuable alien alloy or heap of ore, if there is a teleporter nearby, you can return to your ship and permanently deposit the stuff. There are 20 teleporters you can unlock in-game, and some of the final carriers are actually quite difficult to find.

It took an awkward long time to get the final teleporter – there are two very optional ones in the Raised Realm, the third region of the game. To see teleporters from a distance, look up at the sky and look for a red crystal. These bright red crystals turn green as soon as the marked teleporter has been activated. If you are exploring a new area and want to find the closest carrier, just look up at the sky.

Teleporters are an easy way to skip difficult platform challenges.

Teleporters are foreign structures with which you can immediately return to your ship or to one of the other teleporters that you have activated in the planetary network. All you have to do is find a teleporter to add it to the network.

Landing:

Teleporter No. 1: Tower Crystals – Follow the left path in the green wilderness of Zyl from the entrance to the Shimmering Caves / Towering Crystals of Madness. Here you will find the first portal link.

Teleporter # 2: Meteor Crater – From the green wilderness of Zyl, you need the Jump Thrusters to get the meat swirl into the back area, which leads to the quiet column of calm. If you go right and up, you will reach this teleporter after two more meat vortex barriers.

Teleporter No. 3: Cliffs of Mount Gzarfyn – You will find this teleporter at the top of the towering crystals of madness before you reach the dangerous Cragdaw boss in the volcano above.

Teleporter # 4: The Broken Bridge – Found in front of the massive tower doors. This teleporter is right behind the Cragdaw boss and sends you directly to the next teleporter.

Teleporter # 5: Entrance to the tower – Back at the landing site, this teleporter is located behind the door of the main tower. You must activate the switch in the main control room in the elevated area to unlock it.

The itchy fields:

Teleporter No. 1: Planetary Flotsam – The Broken Bridge teleporter sends you to the Planetary Flotsam teleporter in the itch fields (and unlocks it).

Teleporter # 2: Festering Chasm – The portal is located in the middle of the Festering Chasm. Just be prepared when you activate it, you’ll have to fight multiple waves of enemies in this area. Make life easier with bomb grenades and defeat enemies with vulnerabilities.

Teleporter No. 3: Si’ned VII Mushrooms – Reach Festering Chasm from the path on the right near the beginning of the Flotsam Zone and drive up the purple mushroom fields until you reach Si’ned VII mushrooms. Go down the hill from here to find this portal.

Teleporter # 4: Festering Overhang – Located on top of the rails that lead from the Festering Chasm teleporter path. Follow the rails higher and higher with the Advanced Proton Tether to reach the matriarch’s hideout.

Teleporter # 5: Matriarch’s Lair – Located in the underground chamber under the battle of the matriarch. This leads to the next teleporter on our list.

The elevated realm:

Teleporter No. 1: The Enigmatic Spire – The matriarch’s Lair teleporter takes you straight to this carrier.

Teleporter # 2: Xerophile Landing – When you reach the elevated realm, follow the right path from the enigmatic tower to a wild area full of strange creatures. Here you will find the first teleporter.

Teleporter No. 3: Fixed Teleporter – Go from the xerophile landing to the desert-like area down the hill and swing under the giant floating island into another large desert with a dangerous new Pikemander type. The teleporter is in the cave.

Teleporter # 4: Xzorgana Pillars – This teleporter is located at the top of the extremely high vertical column section near the previous teleporter. You need more than 5 grapple seeds to climb the columns and reach the top.

Teleporter # 5: T’bo Tears – Take the magnetic rails up from the columns of Xzorgana to the huge island with red plants. This porter is at the top of the waterfall cave.

Teleporter # 6: Slamphibian Pit – Located in the back of the Tears of T’bo area. There you will meet a pair of dangerous Slamphibians while acquiring one of your main traversal powers. There is a teleporter in the cave that breaks open below.

Teleporter No. 7: Infernal Cauldron – Finds from the Pillars of Xzorgana teleporter the black rock path on the island that points to another island littered with lava. Swing over and then climb onto the platforms on the back of the hill.

Teleporter # 8: Crackling podium – Take the right path (two magnetic rails and a swing) to reach a lonely island with this teleporter.

Inside the tower:

Teleporter No. 1: Wet vestibule – The tower’s entrance teleporter sends you directly to this portal at the beginning of the tower.

Teleporter # 2: Vault Floor 4 – This last teleporter will be unlocked after you defeat the last boss in the tower.