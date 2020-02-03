Journey to the Wild Planet: All 100 Places of Orange Goo | “Alien Edibles” Quest Guide

Some orange goo is easy to find. Most are a lot trickier.

The quest “Alien Edibles” is one of the first side objectives that you will unlock in “Journey to the Wild Planet”. There are rough orange blobs all over the world called Orange Goo. Collecting several of these gunky pods increases your overall health and stamina, and you want to get as many as possible. The more health you have, the more you can survive the many dangers to which you are exposed.

You can collect all 100 to succeed and complete this quest. However, this is not necessary. After finding about 60 ~ Orange Goo collectibles, you will stop reaching levels. That’s right, you just have to collect a little over half. If you were looking, you will find so many easily as you explore the many nooks and crannies of this quirky, open alien world.

Below you will find explanations of text to find all Orange Goos in the game. Since there are many of them, I recommend activating the Orange Goo Locator in the Visor upgrade tree. This is incredibly useful and a little easier to find the locations described below.

Orange Goo is the most widely used collectible in the game. There are 100 locations and you get levels to find 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5 at the same time. Increasing the level unlocks additional maximum HP and stamina.

You will stop leveling up at around 60 Orange Goo pods discovered. If you beat the last boss, you basically need full HP.

Don’t miss the Orange Goo in this underground lava tube.

landing field – 40 Orange Goo collectibles

Orange Goo # 1: Shangstar’s Cold Hug – When you enter the area, go down and you’ll find these orange goosebumps in the puffer area on the right on a raised rock in the middle.

Orange Goo # 2: Shangstar’s Cold Hug – In the Cave Under the Giant Old Skull.

Orange Goo # 3: Shangstar’s cold hug – In the same cave – behind a strange door slamming. Use a shock fruit to keep the door open.

Orange Goo # 4: Shangstar’s Cold Hug – Go back from the main area to your ship and find a high plateau to jump over the first cave in the game. On the cliff that towers above the ship, a tricky orange buck can be seen.

Orange Goo # 5: Jellywaft Basin – Straight on from the entrance, past the large ice lake that breaks after you walk on it.

Orange Goo # 6: Jellywaft Basin – If the ice sheet is broken, take a look under the waterfall in the area with the Jellywafts.

Orange Goo # 7: The green wilderness of Zyl – Hanging from a distant cliff to the right. Visible from the small bridge that leads to the Jellywaft area.

Orange Goo # 8: The Green Wilderness of Zyl – Hanging from one of the tall rocks in the middle of the path to the Teleporter / Glimmering Caves of Wonder. You can grab it from the tall tree nearby with the Jump Thruster.

Orange Goo # 9: Kayn’s Ice Refuge – Hanging from the ceiling to the right of the entrance to the green wilderness of Zyl. You need the Jump Thruster to reach it.

Orange Goo # 10: Kayn’s Ice Refuge – Search further down the cave for an optional room that’s blocked by shards of crystal. Blow them up and climb over the purple crystal platforms to the hanging goose.

Orange Goo # 11: Quiet crevasse – At the very back of the pass there is a cave that is blocked by a vortex of meat. Lure a puffer with bait and then kick it in to open the cave with goose bumps and a vein of resources.

Orange Goo # 12: Quiet crevasse – From the teleporter, take the bridge that leads to the elevated platform, which is guarded by Pikemanders. There is a lonely tower in the back of the arena – circle it to find the grease.

Orange Goo # 13: Shangstar’s Cold Hug – After exiting the first cave, look for a gripping point on a high tower. There’s orange goose bumps up there!

Orange Goo # 14: Shangstar’s Cold Hug – Keep using the grip points from the previous prey until you reach an elevated platform covered with puffer fish and bomb grenades. The goose bumps depend on a nearby platform.

Orange Goo # 15Mission: Shangstar’s Cold Hug – Look on a nearby platform above the previous hanging dope to find it.

Orange Goo # 16: Shangstar’s Cold Hug – Finally there’s one behind a cracked wall. Once you’ve received the bomb grenade upgrade, swing your gripper tip to this island and blow up the wall.

Orange Goo # 17: Shangstar’s Cold Hug – On the high platform on the back left, on which there is a locked vaultivore, there is a very high tower with an orange tip. You must return with an updated Jump Thruster to reach it.

Orange Goo # 18: Shangstar’s Cold Hug – Find the cave under the giant skull and follow it to an enclosure with two burger nests. There is a meat swirl on the right. Lure a puffin nearby and kick in to unlock this goo position.

Orange Goo # 19: Zyl Green Wilderness – Look in the central area in the left rear corner of the first section (after leaving the Jellywaft Basin) and shoot high reeds that hide these goose bumps.

Orange Goo # 20: Zyl Green Wilderness – Look for a cracked wall in the ice opposite a spiky red tree as you exit the Jellywaft Basin. There is a bomb grenade that you can use up front on one of the high platforms.

Orange Goo # 21: Towering crystals of madness – On top of the cliffs you will reach a landing site where the first fuel cell is located. Opposite the caves is a floating island with a grasping tip. Swing to the desert island and shoot the crystals to get those goose bumps.

Orange Goo # 22: Cliffs of Gzarfyn mountain – look to the right of the teleporter over the black rocks with lava. There is goose bumps outside, behind some tall grass.

Orange Goo # 23: Cliffs of Gzarfyn Mountain – Further to the right, go to the ledge with even higher grass. Shoot the grass near the ledge to find another hidden prey.

Orange Goo # 24: Cliffs of Gzarfyn Mountain – Look to the left of the area where the black rocks meet the brown cliffs. There is a silicone vein and a cracked wall just below. Use a bomb grenade to blow it up.

Orange Goo # 25: Quiet crevasse – Use the rock bridge from the meteor crater teleporter and climb the very high row of violet crystals. On the way you will reach a stone tower with tall grass, behind which goose bumps are hidden.

Orange Goo # 26: Quiet crevasse – At the top of the crystal via ferrata with the previous Goo is an alien alloy container. Use grapple seeds on the blue walls to reach a cracked wall – you’ll also need the bomb grenade upgrade to unlock them.

Orange Goo # 27: Green wilderness of Zyl – Below the statue where you have to double jump for the first time is a lower area with a meat swirl that blocks a cave. Lure a puffer with bait to unlock it.

Orange Goo # 28: Green wilderness of Zyl – To the right of the entrance, where you previously found hanging orange goose bumps, are rocks with blue walls. Use a grapple seed and hang on to it so you can jump down into a waterfall cave.

Orange Goo # 29: Green wilderness of Zyl – Opposite the teleporter, where the pink trees and jelly waves are, is hidden orange tall grass.

Orange Goo # 30: Zyl Green Wilderness – Climb the high platforms near the teleporter and look for a floating island in the distance. You can use the Proton Tether to grab and reach it.

Orange Goo # 31: Green wilderness of Zyl – In the large field where the Pikemanders spawn with the Combativore and which you can access by climbing the towering crystals of madness, there is a stain of tall grass, behind which goose bumps are easily overlooked hides.

Orange Goo # 32: Quiet crevasse – climb from the meteor crater teleporter with the barges over the massive purple crystals. On the central ledge, high up, there is a hollow spot with an orange line just below the surface.

Orange Goo # 33: Quiet crevasse – Near the top of the central church tower is a secret cave that you can crawl into. Don’t miss the optional path that leads to a cul-de-sac protected by a bartender.

Orange Goo # 34: Quiet crevasse – Look for the second flesh vertebra that blocks the way to the upper levels of the crevasse to the high grass on the left.

Orange Goo # 35: Quiet crevasse – On the way between the two Meat Vortex plants that lead to the upper levels of the area. It is also hidden in the tall grass.

Orange Goo # 36: Quiet crevasse – Nearby you are looking for a cracked wall. Open it to reveal another gesture – you’ll need to return with the bomb grenade upgrade.

Orange Goo # 37: Quiet crevasse – There is a cracked wall directly below the entrance to the pass, which you can blow up with the bomb grenade upgrade.

Orange Goo # 38: The Smouldering Abyss – Quite simply, turn left after the first chamber and use the floating stones to reach a corner with this grease.

Orange Goo # 39: The Smoldering Abyss – In the second large lava chamber, which is guarded by the boomerang enemies, it is in the lower left corner.

Orange Goo # 40: Zyl Green Wilderness – To the left of the entrance to Kayn’s Ice Refuge is an optional path where tomato plants grow. Run past the traps and use these goose bumps to reach a small cave.

On the next page you will find all 40 Itching Fields Orange Goo locations.