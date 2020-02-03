Journey to the Wild Planet: Alien 32 Alloy Locations | Quest guide for metallurgists

The hardest alien alloy is found in the hollow trunk of the Fetid Tree.

Alien alloys are the most valuable collector’s item in Journey To The Savage Planet. You need these rare materials to make upgrades for yourself, and they’re always pretty rare. The game only offers you a few giveaways, and you’ll need every single alloy to unlock all the upgrades.

Alloys are hidden in different ways. You can usually find them in large challenge areas – sometimes you have to solve a strange puzzle, find important runes to scan them, or fight a series of monsters to unlock the special chest. There are a total of 32 alien alloys, and we have all of the locations listed in the text guide below.

Alien Alloy # 1: Towering Crystals of Madness – Near the Shimmering Cave of the Miracle, look to the right. Once you have the jump drives, you can crawl through the opening and jump over the platforms that rise from the rocks to grab this rare alloy.

Obtaining this alloy completes theFixer aboveFind and allow yourself to begin repairing the spear.

Alien Alloy # 2: Quiet crevasse – Follow the bridge from the meteor crash site and teleporter to an arena guarded by a Pikemander. Shoot the glowing tail to defeat them! You must use the Dodge Jump Thruster ability to avoid rolling attacks. Defeat all three (two more appear) to open the combativore with the alloy inside.

Alien Alloy # 3: Shangstar’s Cold Hug – To the left of the old skeleton is a high plateau above a puffin retreat. Level up with Jump Thrusters and find a Vaultivore. Destroy the three connected yellow buds to unlock them.

Alien Alloy # 4: Quiet crevasse – Climb up the high cliffs marked by blooming flowers and purple crystals from the Meteor Crash Site. It’s a long climb, but there’s a vaultivore with an alien alloy on top.

Alien Alloy # 5: Kayn’s Ice Refuge – This crystal cave is on the right hand side when entering the green wilderness. Travel until you reach the bottom of the ice fields, then use Jump Thrusters to enter the main cave. Follow the path to get to a locked alien chest – you’ll need to explore the room and scan three shapes to unlock it.

Alien Alloy # 6: Towering Crystals of Insanity – When you reach the first open area where there is a fuel source, look for a narrow ledge with a green cube. Hit it in the area below and then let the Pikemanders hurl at it.

Alien Alloy # 7: Zyl Green Wilderness – From the first landing of towering crystals, drop into a large area protected by spikemanders. Kill them to unlock the Combativore container.

Alien Alloy # 8: Festering Chasm – From the Zor flotsam, make your way from the alien tablet until you reach a range of gripping points. Follow them up to a high entrance into the Festering Chasm. From here you jump over the mushroom fields – a vaultivore lies in front of you. Pop all three orange vulnerabilities. One is behind the cracked wall.

Alien Alloy # 9: Domain of the Untamed Animal – Defeat Kapyena in the area on the ramp in front of the Si’ned VII mushrooms and complete the “Lost Cartographer” search to unlock this alien alloy in the cave.

Alien Alloy # 10: Mushrooms from Si’ned VII – Follow the left path down into the water basin and further into a dead end. There is a combativore that conjures up dangerous jelly waves. Clear them out!

Alien Alloy # 11: Zor’s Planetary Flotsam – On the far left, near the entrance to the Throat Cave, a sprout look watches over a large area. To sneak up on it and unlock the Combativore below, duck into the tall grass!

Alien Alloy # 12: Festering Chasm – Located in an alien chest just below the Matriach teleporter’s hideout. You have to find and scan three hidden alien keys again. One is hidden in a chunk of amber, so you’ll need the Blight Bomb upgrade to unlock it.

Alien Alloy # 13: Quiet Crevasse – Use a bomb grenade to blast the cracked wall into the secret area from the green wilderness near the entrance to this area. In this dark cave, it helps to unlock the Triple Thruster upgrade. Navigate to the end to get the alien alloy. There is also an Alien Explorer protocol here.

Alien Alloy # 14: Zyl Green Wilderness – Look for a crack in the rock wall at the top left on the jump path that leads to the Crevasse of Tranquility. You need the Launch Thruster to reach it. Inside there is an explorer log and an alien alloy.

Alien Alloy # 15: Towering Crystals of Insanity – This is located in the Towering Crystals area, but is easier to reach from the cliffs of the mountain. Gzarfyn. Walk towards the ledge to the right of the volcano and look down. There is an inner mountain country that you can fall into with a Vaultivor. Shoot all three pods to open them.

Alien Alloy # 16: Quiet crevasse – Walk down the bridge from the Meteor Crater Teleporter to the area where the Burgle Havens are located. There is a visible lava cave on the ledge where you can jump. If you have the gripper upgrade, you can swing to this alien alloy.

Alien Alloy # 17: Festering Chasm – On the hill of the Festering Chasm teleporter there is a combativore in the swampy area.

Alien Alloy # 18: Infested Shell – Go to the tall tall tree, past the teleporter by the Si’ned VII mushrooms. There is a vertical path that you can climb with Grapple Seeds. You will find this alien alloy container on the purple mushrooms.

Alien Alloy # 19: Si’ned VII Mushrooms – Above the center of the area is a massive protruding pillar from the main structure of the alien tower, covered with yellow lightbulbs. Shoot the two visible from the ground and then climb the giant purple mushrooms to find the grip point – you have to launch Thruster with full force to reach the grip point!

Alien Alloy # 20: Rotten Anomaly – If you use the broken (red) teleporter in the desert-like area of ​​the pillars of Xzorgana, you will be sent to this tiny island full of enemies. You get this alloy as a reward for eliminating enemies.

Alien Alloy # 21: Plork’s Constriction of Despair – Go from the rift to the large inner cavern that connects the Si’ned VII mushrooms. In the lower area there is a cave entrance with an alien door. Use a shock fruit to take on this difficult platform challenge. I recommend unlocking the quadruple jump to simplify this. An Explorer log is also hidden here.

Alien Alloy # 22: K’Klenaii Virulent Tree – Located in the Festing Chasm and falling into the area under the giant tree. You need epidemic bombs to clear all the chunks of amber. Use your grapple to move the giant acorn nuts to the gas spit locations without light. There are just enough nuts to fill all the places without light. Do it and the vaultivore will unlock.

Alien Alloy # 23: Gaseous lower abdomen – In the cave shaft that leads from Festering Chasm to Fungi of Si’ned VII, there is an optional cave near the summit that you can double jump into. Knock out and destroy the green cube (defeat enemies and let it absorb the materials until it bursts) to get this alloy.

Alien Alloy # 24: Xerophile Landing – There is a vaultivore right next to the teleporter. Break open the three yellow pods – one is on the nearby ledge and another is in a cave behind a meat vortex.

Alien Alloy # 25: Xerophile Landing – Take the path to the island with two sprout looks to the right of the teleporter. Unplug both of them to unlock the Vaultivore below.

Alien Alloy # 26: Xerophile Landing – To the left of the Repaired Teleporter Cave is a vaultivore with three yellow pods that you need to break. One is outdoors, one is hiding behind a nearby chunk of amber, and the hardest is behind a crest – combine a grapple seed with the blue barnacles to reach a lower ledge.

Alien Alloy # 27: Pillars of Xzorgana – There is a cave entrance below of the pillars that lead to the Teleporter Island. The cave contains a foreign alloy and a fuel source.

Alien Alloy # 28: Pillars of Xzorgana – Jump from the teleporter in a triple jump to an island that is only available with the upgrade of the quadruple thruster. In the cave with the cracked floor there is a green cube that you can push into the island below. Feed the cube materials (or vitality plant seeds) to make them burst.

Alien Alloy # 29: Crackling podium – In a safe right next to the teleporter. As you approach, a number of enemies will jump out and attack. Clean them up to open the vault.

Alien Alloy # 30: T’bo Tears – Go from the fortress path at the Imperial Scarab Pond on this island to Arena Island. Fight the swarm of enemies to unlock this combativore.

Alien Alloy # 31: Eternal Cauldron – Go to the lava-filled area covered with fire-breathing plants to get this alloy. It’s only in a safe, and you can grab it yourself if you can survive the glove.

Alien Alloy # 32: Eternal Cauldron – Take the magnetic track to the small floating rocky islands from the teleporter. Since there is a chest, you need to find three keys to scan.