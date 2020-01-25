Journalist detail 'A very stable genius'; Actor Tim Roth: NPR

A very stable genius by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig

Penguin Press



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Penguin Press

Penguin Press

The Fresh Air Weekend will showcase some of the best interviews and reviews from the past few weeks, as well as new program elements specially developed for weekends. Our weekend show focuses on interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians and often includes excerpts from live concerts in the studio. This week:

“Stable Genius” authors describe Trump Presidency as “The Of Destruction”: The Washington Post reporters, Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, discuss the president’s anger, unpredictable decisions, and other troubling tendencies of the Trump presidency. Her new book is A Very Stable Genius.

Marcus King turns towards Blue-Eyed Soul on the solo album “El Dorado”: The 23-year-old Southern blues rocker convinces with a new album, which was produced by Dan Auerbach from the Black Keys. The record is a real beauty – and a turning point for King.

Tim Roth on working with Tarantino and joining the London Pub Theater: The British actor has over 100 acting credits, including the new film The Song of Names and the streaming TV series Tin Star. Roth also appeared in Reservoir Dogs, The Hateful Eight and Pulp Fiction.

You can listen to the original interviews and read them here:

Marcus King turns towards Blue-Eyed Soul on the solo album “El Dorado”

“Stable Genius” authors describe Trump Presidency as “Den Of Destruction”

Tim Roth on working with Tarantino and his entry into the London Pub Theater