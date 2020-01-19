Journal House returns to Davos as WSJ Experiential - Adweek expands

The Journal House – the great experimental marketing piece of the Wall Street Journal – returns to the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, which starts in Davos on Tuesday. This is the second year in which the legendary outlet has brought its travel show to the world’s elite retreat in the Swiss Alps.

“It’s a really lively and important part of our event strategy,” said Josh Stinchcomb, chief revenue officer of the Journal and Barron’s Group. “But it is also in our mission to provide people with facts and tactics to bring our brand and what we do to other parts of the world.”

In the first version of last year, Execs designed the room with a VIP concierge service and more private meeting rooms to reach the luxury class of advertisers. “We also only had to fight British gin last year in Davos. But this year we’re going to have a selection of gin from around the world, ”Stinchcomb said with a laugh.

The hope is that more partnerships will emerge when people come together in the same dazzling space. For example, a digital financial news program that Barrons Group and Nasdaq partnered with last year was discussed and agreed in the Journal House.

A media company that is gaining experience is certainly not an isolated case. Among the traditional publications, the New York Times has developed its niche food industry into a series of tickets, and some digital publications like PopSugar have brought fitness and celebrity speakers into their own ticket (and branded) events.

Publishers will continue to diversify their revenue streams, focusing on events. They see experience as a means to reassure both advertisers with branded spaces and consumers who are willing to pay for the offline connection.

In addition to the WSJ, Yahoo Finance will also be on site to report live from the summit.

“There’s nothing like the World Economic Forum. This week Davos will become the epicenter of the business with open discussions from the world’s leading figures in science, business, finance, government and healthcare. It’s a special week, and this year our live Reporting is even more robust, ”said Andy Serwer, chief editor of Yahoo Finance, in a statement.

Journal House will appear again this year in Cannes and again in Shanghai. In Davos, brands such as SAP, Deloitte and Bank of America are returning to the pop-up, which this year has also attracted new advertising customers such as Canali, an Italian luxury fashion brand.

The company is also working on how it can be present at the Summer Olympics and in Mumbai this year.

While Stinchcomb would not report specific sales, he said events were the fastest growing part of the company’s advertising business and grew 20% year over year.

“It’s a significant piece. And it’s still growing faster than any other kind of advertising revenue,” he said.