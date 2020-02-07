Joshua King said he should focus on Bournemouth after Man Utd pulled the plug in the 11th hour – The Sun.

JOSHUA KING should think about Bournemouth before his own future.

Manchester United offered the Norwegian striker £ 25m on the closing date before boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer retired at the eleventh hour.

2

Joshua King was on the verge of joining Man Utd on Deadline DayCredit: Getty Images – Getty

The 28-year-old King is ready to join the first team at Sheffield United tomorrow after seven missed games with a thigh injury.

And cherry chief Eddie Howe is confident that his key shooter is in a fighting mood for the upcoming relegation battle.

Howe said, “I have no problem saying no problem that he will do his very, very best.

“It was a difficult couple of days, but a big compliment and a great moment for him to get United interested in him.

“He knows that we are in a relegation battle. There is no time for him to concentrate on himself, he knows that and is very capable of teamwork.”

Howe revealed that he made it clear that he wouldn’t be in King’s way when another big club called.

He added: “If you are in the position we are in, you cannot imagine individual situations. We need everyone to pull in the same direction.

“And if we can do that, we can reassess it in the summer.”

There is no time for him to focus on himself

Eddie Howe on Josh King

Howe welcomed Blades boss Chris Wilder, who, like him, had earned his leadership streak in the lower leagues.

Only Liverpool (15) have fewer prem goals this season than United (23), who drew 1-1 in Bournemouth in August in their first top match in 12 years.

Howe said, “Chris is considered when I think of Manager of the Year.

“It was an incredible feat this season. The way he did it is a little different than any other team.

“I admire the belief that things can be done differently.”

Blades strengthened in January Panos Retsos and Richairo Zivkovic vowed to seal the future in the Premier League.

Center-back Retsos, loaned by Bayer Leverkusen, and Dutchman Zivkovic, loaned by Changchun Yatai, will be presented tomorrow in a duel with the Cherries.

The 21-year-old Greek international Retsos said: “We are both very happy to be here in such a big club.

“We have only been here a week, but we can see that the team spirit is incredible.”

Zivkovic, 23, added: “I’ve always wanted to play in the Premier League since I was a kid who watched Match of the Day on TV with my father.”

2

Eddie Howe asked King to focus on his football loan: Reuters

Nathan Ake shows that he has some cool moves in Bournemouth training