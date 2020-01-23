Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo at Junior Theater Festival

Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo gave fans a sweet treat when they appeared at the Junior Theater Festival in Atlanta last weekend, and POPSUGAR has an exclusive look behind the scenes of all the fun. In addition to participating in a panel with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series maker Tim Federle, the costars performed their hit “Just For a Moment” live for the first time. Of course the performance was a huge hit with fans, who could be seen singing along in the crowd. “I was thinking that we would write it and now we play it to all these people who sing along and keep their flashlights in the air,” said Rodrigo about performing the song she wrote with Bassett. “That was just surreal. That’s the coolest thing to ever know that something that we’ve made has had an impact on other people.”

The Disney + series has gained a huge following since it first premiered in November 2019, and we feel it will only get bigger from here. The cast will start filming the second season sometime in February. Although the show is saying goodbye to its Wildcat roots for the coming season, we are sure that there are plenty of exciting musical songs to look forward to.