Josh Dun welcomes fans into “Trench” with new SJC crowd snare collab

This month was already a big one twenty one pilots. Last week they released a music video for ‘Level Of Concern’, their first new piece of music since their 2018 album Trench. Along with the excitement the video release caused, it also caused quite a bit of speculation for that drummer Josh Dun and Debby Ryan possibly married secretly.

This week, Dun has revealed even more of what he’s been working on in recent months.

Dun is once again partnering with SJC Custom Drums to release a custom designed crowd snare. Covered with an acrylic bowl that is the signature Trench yellow, the snare also has flat black hardware. The details of the snare are exactly like the snare Dun uses when drumming on the crowd during twenty one pilot shows.

This is not the first time Dun and SJC Custom Drums have teamed up. In 2017, Dun designed a snare drum with red and matte black details to match their 2015 album Blurred face. He has also collaborated on a number of different items, including practice pads and more with the Massachusetts-based company.

The brand new SJC Drums crowd snare from Dun is available for pre-order on the official website of SJC Custom Drums. All orders are expected to ship in mid-May.

Here we go!!! We’ve opened pre-orders for the brand new @joshuadun Crowd snare! Featuring a 6.5 x 14 seamless yellow acrylic shell with flat black hardware, just like the bow Josh uses when drumming on the audience! Pre-order now, shipping mid-May! $ 399.99 .. Take Action – These Won…! pic.twitter.com/7G94EeFi6S

– SJC Custom Drums (@SJCdrums) April 15, 2020

Dun recorded it social media today to share news about the collaboration. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the cancellation of shows and tours around the world also told Dun how he is currently using his crowd snare in the comfort of his own home.

On his Twitter page, Dun shares that “we call this the crowd snare, but since there are no crowds of people anywhere, I just ride these drums on top of my dog ​​Jim.”

we call this the crowd snare but since there is no crowds anywhere I just ride these drums on top of my dog ​​Jim https://t.co/fkBu2xwfgd

– Josh Spankin ‘Dun (@joshuadun) April 16, 2020

Twenty-one pilots would perform their only home state show of 2020 at the Bunbury Music Festival in June, but that has since been canceled due to the pandemic. The band still plans to give some gigs from May to July. You can see the full list of dates here.

What do you think of Dun’s new collaboration with SJC Custom Drums? Let us know in the comments below!

