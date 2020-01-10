Josh Duhamel talks to new friend Audra Mari

Loading...

Josh Duhamel spoke about the new friend Audra Mari after accidentally disclosing on the “Dan Patrick Show” that he would go to the Viking game with his father and “my girl and her father”.

“Woah, Josh Duhamel in love?” Asked 63-year-old Patrick on Friday on the sports radio. “Would you like to give me any details here?”

Duhamel, 47, jokingly replied, “This is one of the things that when I said it, I wish I hadn’t.”

Patrick asked the Transformers actor, Mari, 26, to compare with a quarterback to whom Duhamel replied: “Patrick Mahomes” from the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Oh, young, versatile,” added Patrick with a laugh. “She can throw the deep ball. It is ambidextrous. “

The host then asked if Duhamel loved Mari more than the Vikings, and he replied, “Of course I do.”

Josh Duhamel and Audra MariBACKGRID

Duhamel and Mari – a former Miss North Dakota – were first seen together in May 2019.

The couple apparently confirmed that they were a couple in October when they closed their lips at an airport in Toronto.

Duhamel was previously married to singer Fergie, but separated in 2017 after 13 years, including eight years of marriage. They share a 6 year old son named Axl.