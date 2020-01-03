Josh Allen prepares to lead the Bills to their first playoff victory since the mid-1990s

Loading...

Buffalo Bills quarterback and former UW cowboy Josh Allen is seen during the 2018 Bills preseason. (Erik Drost, Flickr via WikiMedia)

CHEYENNE, Wyo.- Former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen is about to taste the NFL playoffs this weekend as he tries to lead the Buffalo Bills to their premiere playoff victory since 1995.

Allen, who was the seventh overall player to be selected for the 2018 NFL Draft, led the Bills to a 10-6 regular season record and is now preparing to face the Houston Texans (10-6) in the AFC Wildcard Round. playoffs this Saturday.

If he's nervous about his first playoff start, you won't know.

In an interview with Marcel Louis-Jacques from ESPN, Allen kept all the experience in perspective.

"I don't have to be the best quarterback," said Allen. “I have to be the best quarterback on this team and help us win a football game, whatever the circumstances during the game. I need to be able to lead this team and find a way. "

Although the second-year quarterback is often referred to as the “current quarterback,” this season has given Allen a chance to show off his improved passing skills.

He threw for 3,089 yards during the 2019 campaign with 20 touchdown passes for only 9 interceptions. This marked a big improvement from his rookie year where Allen passed for 2074 yards and had only 10 touchdowns versus 12 interceptions.

Bills coach Sean McDermott has seen a big improvement in the way the former Wyoming Cowboy developed as an NFL QB.

"It has jumped this year and much of its success begins with self-awareness – where are you good, what do you need to work on, how do you respond to certain situations?" Said McDermott.

The Bills, whose fans have not seen their team win a playoff game since Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas helped them beat the Miami Dolphins in 1995 are seen as underdogs as they surrender in Houston to face the Texans this Saturday.

Despite the chances of being against them, Allen remains focused on the means that his team has taken for the playoffs.

"It's the same game we've been playing since the start of the year – still football," said Allen. “The dimensions are the same. We have had the same parts that we have had all year, we are not trying to do anything else. We are not trying to change the workout routine. "

The Bills will face the Texans on Saturday January 4 at 2:35 am MST. The Wildcard game will be televised on ABC / ESPN.