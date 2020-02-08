Jose Mourinho “regrets becoming Spurs manager” and “has not improved it at all,” claims Arsenal legend Paul Merson – The Sun

JOSE MOURINHO already regrets accepting the job in Tottenham and has not improved it at all, according to Arsenal legend Paul Merson.

The Portuguese chief was appointed just 12 hours after Mauricio Pochettino’s release in late November.

2

Jose Mourinho looks like a man full of regret MersonCredit: AFP or licensor

He has led his team to ten wins in 19 games and reduced the gap to fourth place in Chelsea to just four points.

The recent victories against Manchester City and Southampton have given the club a welcome boost, but Merson is far from convinced of Mourinho’s impact.

SPURS NEWS LIVE: Follow the latest Tottenham news

When he wrote for the Daily Star, he said: “I said when he went there he would take her and there would be a magic offensive – and he smiled for a while.

“But everyone knew it wouldn’t last, did he? He went back to Grumpy Mourinho. And I don’t understand how he improved her at all. Not a bit.

“He looks like he’s thinking, ‘What did I do when I got here?’ You don’t see him as a high-fiving ball boy now?

“Mourinho is only there to get into the top 4. I can’t see Daniel Levy trying to win the FA Cup, but not back to the Champions League.

“But it doesn’t really work, does it? Chelsea is in the drivers seat and fourth, and I can’t see Spurs catching them right now.

“They are a very happy football team at the moment because they have been torn to pieces in the last two games, but they still won.”

Mourinho was unemployed for eleven months after he gave up his unfortunate role as head of Manchester United.

And Merson believes that towards the end of this spell, he can see similarities in his behavior.

He added: “Things seem to be different now. It starts all over again, doesn’t it? All the problems he had with United. He now has them with Spurs.

“I don’t think it will work for him there. This Southampton game was like a performance that was the end of his tenure in Old Trafford.”

2

Merson believes TottenhamCredit: Getty – Contributor will not do well

Danny Rose says Jose Mourinho gave him no chance in Tottenham after escaping from Newcastle loan