Jose Mourinho means “war” while shaving his head – and Tottenham’s record-breaking post trim is a cut above – The Sun.

JOSE MOURINHO decided to shave their heads again – and Tottenham fans should be excited.

A picture shared on Instagram showed the Portuguese manager with the tight cut.

The Special One went to the luxury hairdresser Haks Oscar to cut himself, and a proud Instagram post from @ak_tev said: “Jose Mourinho always goes all the way fearlessly with his haircut.”

It may be another week before Spurs’ next game, which will take place on February 16 after the first winter break at Aston Villa, but the sleek look could be good news for North Londoners.

Mourinho chose the third crew cut for the first time at the start of the 2006/07 season, saying that his team in Chelsea were “ready to go to war.”

The ritual proved successful when the blues won nine of their first eleven league games.

During the 2012/13 season, the then Chelsea coach admitted that he had used Fernando Torres’ hair clipper to cut his hair.

He said: “I did it myself. I asked Fernando [Torres] to give me his machine and I did it myself in front of the mirror.

“It’s nice and cheap. I’ll have hair in a few months. Some people can’t.”

The makeover had the desired effect for the Portuguese when Chelsea won eight of their next ten Premier League games.

And now Spurs fans are hoping for more of the same if they try to push their way into the top 4.

Danny Rose says Jose Mourinho gave him no chance in Tottenham after escaping from Newcastle loan

Mourinho’s squad failed to win four prem games between December 28 and January 18, 1-0 defeats by Southampton and Liverpool between Norwich and Watford.

But two wins over Norwich and Manchester City got Tottenham back on track.

And the best news for Jose is that at least for a few weeks he won’t be pulling his hair out defending his side …