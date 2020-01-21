Jose Mourinho faces growing turmoil from Tottenham players over old-school tactics and inspiring training sessions - The Sun

JOSE MOURINHO faces growing turmoil from Tottenham stars, appalled by his old-fashioned tactics and inspiring training sessions.

Senior players believe the team has deteriorated under Mourinho and his long-ball tactics are holding them back.

Jose Mourinho is confronted with growing unrest among his team. Credit: PA: Press Association

There is also the fear that club-buy Tanguy Ndombele may have been ‘lost’ after boss Mourinho publicly criticized the willingness of £ 65 million midfielder to play.

Spurs are without a Premier League win in four games and a goal in three before tonight’s home collision with bottom club Norwich.

And SunSport understands that some of the leading players of Mourinho – who initially welcomed the appointment of a manager with such a glowing resume – have already become frustrated after two months about the Portuguese approach.

Training sessions are said to have too strong an emphasis on long balls, flick-ons and throws – considered sessions in the “lower league.”

Many players think that they are going backwards after the innovative and popular Mauricio Pochettino.

Although the team was well aware of the Argentine standards this season, as he became disillusioned, the lead fell after five successful years. There is sympathy in the team for Ndombele, who was tapped twice by Mourinho during the festive period.

Mourinho suggested that the Frenchman was “not injured but unable to play” when Spurs made their last league win against Brighton on Boxing Day.

And he then claimed that the signing of the record was “always wounded” after stumbling the defeat of New Year’s Day in Southampton.

Ndombele, 23, who had an exemplary fitness record in Lyon, has recovered from a hip injury and is fit to face the Canary Islands, but the locker room fears that his way of thinking has been damaged.

Mourinho, who suffers from Harry Kane’s long-standing hamstring injury, knows that no large funds are available for new recruits this month unless Spurs first sells.

And while Mourinho is willing to help Chief Daniel Levy’s efforts, including Christian Eriksen, the manager seems to have become ‘off-message’ by hiring an expensive new recruit.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho rejects the training field with Danny Rose