Jos Buttler is fined for abusing South African Vernon Philander

“Buttler read an ICC statement that violated Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel after an incident with South African all-rounder Vernon Philander.

“Buttler admitted the offense and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates Elite Panel at the ICC Match Referees, so no formal hearing was required.

Jos Buttler sticks to the South African Vernon Philander in the second test.Credit:AP

“In addition, a point of error was added to Buttler’s disciplinary file, for which it was the first offense in 24 months.”

Captain Joe Root spoke about the incident after England’s victory in Newlands.

“I don’t think anyone broke the mark and you want to talk a little bit about something, a little spice on TV, don’t you?” he said.

“Hopefully it’s not a big deal and we can just keep going. I don’t think it will continue throughout the series – it’s just two guys playing hard test cricket. At the time, the emotions were probably pretty high.” “

