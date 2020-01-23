Jory Worthen has been fleeing a double murder since June 2019. Photo credit: Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office

Refugee – Jory Worthen

John Walsh searches for the refugee Jory Worthen, who is wanted for the murder of Alyssa Cannon and her four-year-old son Marshall. The bodies of Alyssa and her son were found in their home in Camden, Arkansas in June 2019 after family members reported them missing. Alyssa, 20, had a relationship with Worthen.

There are numerous indications that the 23-year-old Worthen is the murderer. So far, however, he has managed to evade justice.

Montez Woods was accused of helping Worthen escape. He is said to have met the refugee fleeing the police and given him $ 400 in cash. Woods pleaded guilty and received five years probation.

He said: “I feel bad because this girl died and I am the only person who knew where he was.”

Worthen is still at large, and police say they have uncovered information that suggests Worthen may be hiding in Alaska, Canada, or anywhere in the western United States.

Worthen is described as white, 6 ft 2, and weighs about 157 pounds.

Refugee – Derrell Demon Brown

Derrell Demon Brown has been on the run since March 2019. Photo credit: Kent County Sheriff’s Office

Meanwhile, Callahan Walsh follows Derrell Demon Brown’s trail. Brown is being searched in connection with another double murder and has been fleeing the law since March 2019. He shot the two women he lived with, Cherletta Baber-Bey (45) and Keyona Griffin (25) in Grand Rapids. Michigan.

The authorities initially thought he had fled to Atlanta, Georgia, but the trail was cold. In August, police in Columbus, Ohio announced that they suspected he was in or near their city. They warned the public that he was probably armed and dangerous. There are already several arrest warrants against him.

Brown is described as an African American, 5’8 “and about 180 pounds.

Grand Rapids Police Department in Grand Rapids, MI, is looking for Derrell Demon Brown (born 2/3/74) who is interested in a double murder in Grand Rapids, MI, in March 2019.

Follow the two cases on In Pursuit With John Walsh at 10.9. At Investigation Discovery.