Jordan Peterson is recovering from severe sedation in Russia

The controversial Canadian scientist Jordan Peterson, according to his family, is in rehabilitation from a dependency on the sedative benzodiazepine.

The bestselling author is a popular personality among conservatives and is known for her scolding against “political correctness”, feminism and “cultural Marxism”.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Peterson’s daughter Mikhaila said he had had physical addiction to the drug prescribed to him for anxiety for eight months.

Mr. Peterson started taking benzodiazepine when he had an “extremely severe autoimmune reaction to food”. The dose was increased after his wife Tammy Peterson was diagnosed with cancer.

Valium and Xanax are well-known brands of benzodiazepine.

“He had an unbearable discomfort with the drug, which was made worse by the additional withdrawal symptoms due to physical addiction,” said his daughter.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DTwEFa5NW2k [/ embed]

Ms. Peterson, who lectures on self-help topics, said her father was suffering from “endless, irresistible anxiety that borders on panic and the inability to sit still. The reaction made him suicidal. “

The University of Toronto psychology professor has more than 2.5 million followers on YouTube and the self-help book 12 Rules For Life: An Antidote To The Chaos Of 2018.

He visited Australia in February 2019 and participated in ABC’s Q&A program.

Attempts to treat Mr. Peterson in numerous North American hospitals have failed, his daughter said, and asked her to go to an “emergency” detoxification program in Russia.

“The decision to take him to Russia was made in despair when we couldn’t find a better option,” she said.

“The uncertainty about his recovery was one of the most difficult and scary experiences we have ever had.”

Mr. Peterson previously discussed a year-long battle with depression that started as a teenager.

Mr. Peterson himself will provide the next update on his condition, said Mikhaila.

-with agencies