Jordan Love, Bradlee Anae and Francis Bernard shine in Senior Bowl week

SALT LAKE CITY – An interesting part of the senior college football showcases is that practice can be as important as actual play for players.

It could be a great thing for Jordan Love, who is among a handful of college players from Utah in Mobile, Alabama, for the 2020 Senior Bowl.

Other Beehive State athletes on the North and South Senior Bowl lists include Leki Fotu, Bradlee Anae, Francis Bernard and Terrell Burgess of Utah. Zack Moss (training) and Julian Blackmon (injury repair) have been invited but will not play.

The Senior Bowl takes place on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at the Ladd-Peebles stadium. It will be televised by NFL Network.

After a fragile senior season, the Utah State quarterback reminded people why he was so appreciated after his huge second season in training for the Senior Bowl.

CBS Sports NFL writer Ryan Wilson said Love came to this event with a lot to prove and praised him for being “sharp” in all three training sessions.

“And while the balloon explodes out of (Oregon QB Justin) Herbert’s hand, Love’s delivery was effortless – and yet with similar arm strength. Love also showed a much better touch on deep bullets, something we’ve seen throughout his college career, “wrote Wilson.

“But is it a first-round talent? Without a doubt. NFL teams will have to convince themselves that they can limit the mistakes that plagued him in 2019 when he had 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, but just like Daniel Jones a year ago, Love will benefit from having good best players around him to the next level. “

Love has been named North Squad quarterback attacking player of the week. Bernard received similar defensive honor for linebackers. The players voted for the winners.

Players of the week 2020 @seniorbowl North Squad Offensive Practice (voted by the position group against which they competed in practice)

QB: Jordan Love, Utah St.

RB: Joshua Kelley, UCLA

WR: K.J. Hill, Ohio St.

TE: Brycen Hopkins, Purdue

OL: Josh Jones, Houston pic.twitter.com/PxcdxwsL03

– Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) January 24, 2020

2020 @seniorbowl North Squad Defensive training players of the week (voted for by the position group they competed against in practice)

DL: Davon Hamilton, Ohio State

LB: Francis Bernard, Utah

DB: Jalen Elliott, Notre Dane

ST: Tyler Bass, State of Georgia

– Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) January 24, 2020

“Utah LB Francis Bernard has impressed the entire season for the Utes,” wrote NFL writer Gavino Borquez of The Chargers Wire. “In an accelerating league, your linebackers should cover better. Bernard exceptionally assumes responsibility for hedging. “

Utah LB Francis Bernard has impressed the whole season for the Utes. In an accelerating league, your linebackers should cover better. Bernard exceptionally assumes responsibility for hedging. pic.twitter.com/l64gFY65Yb

– Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) January 23, 2020

Anae was recognized for playing particularly well on the second day of training by Erik Turner of The Athletic.

“He showed his arsenal of rushing assists,” wrote Turner of the all-time sack man on Twitter.

Although on the list, Fotu should not be playing in the Senior Bowl.