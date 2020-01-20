Jordan Larmour and Six Nations worry about foot injuries

There is concern about Jordan Larmour’s fitness less than a fortnight after the Irish Six Nations campaign began.

Leinster confirmed that the versatile back suffered a “minor foot injury” in the Heineken Champions Cup win against Benetton in Treviso on Saturday.

Larmour is rated by the IRFU medical team. 19 Leinster players take part in a training camp in Portugal before the game with Scotland on Saturday.

The 22-year-old played 71 minutes after Leinster’s 18-0 win at Stadio di Monigo, which maintained his 100 percent record in pool 1, and secured a home quarter-final with ailing Saracens.

Larmour was replaced by Rob Kearney that day. However, with no Kearney in Farrell’s squad, he is expected to be Ireland’s best full-back after visiting Gregor Townsend at Aviva Stadium.

Leinster’s only other cause of injury resulting from her trip to Italy was a neck injury sustained by Ed Byrne.

As a result, the loose head undergoes a rehabilitation phase.