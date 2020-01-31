Jordan Ibe to Celtic – Reported Summer Link Resurfaces on Deadline Day

Linked to Celtic in the summer and reported by Football Insider, Jordon Ibe is apparently an option for Celtic on this January deadline.

Ibe is surplus to the requirements in Bournemouth and is in the last six months of his deal with the Premier League club.

Purchased by Bournemouth in 2016 for a whopping £ 16 million (TransferMarkt), the player now has a big decision and according to The Athletic, Celtic and Crystal Palace they are interested.

“Both clubs are considering movements for Jordon Ibe at AFC Bournemouth, which has entered into the last six months of his contract, has no future at the club and is effectively available for a relatively small fee. Ibe is a South London citizen and would like to move to Palace, but it is still far from certain that an agreement will be reached. It is understood that Celtic initially only offers a six-month contract. Dominic Fifield wrote about the Athletic.

Celtic was not on the market for a winger but the player could offer James Forrest real competition and play on the left where Celtic struggles with injuries.

Verdict

The reported interest of Celtic can simply stem from the summer link. Because Crystal Palace is interested, there is a club that is likely to be able to offer the winger more money and the ability to move to London, where Jordon originally came from.

It would be surprising to see the player go north in the coming hours, but you never know. The boy wants to play football at the age of 24.