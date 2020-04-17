Joonas Korpisalo symptoms two-12 months agreement extension with Blue Jackets – Sporting activities – The Columbus Dispatch

Brian Hedger The Columbus Dispatch

Friday

Apr 17, 2020 at 4:11 PM

Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo signed a two-yr agreement extension as a result of the 2021-22 year, basic manager Jarmo Kekalainen declared Friday.

Korpisalo this season has set NHL career highs in wins, objectives-in opposition to regular (tied), shutouts, will save, minutes performed and online games played with a 19-12-5 file, 2.60 plans-versus regular, .911 help save percentage, two shutouts and 938 saves in 2,126 minutes in 37 appearances in 2019-20.

He was selected to appear in his initially job NHL All-Star Game this period but skipped the function in St. Louis for the reason that of a knee injury experienced that sidelined him for 25 online games.

“Joonas experienced the prospect to perform a lot of games for us early in the time prior to he was injured and responded by actively playing at an All-Star level,” Kekalainen stated. “He is a youthful, proficient goaltender with a good work ethic and wish to be successful and we are incredibly thrilled to see his ongoing improvement and enhancement relocating ahead.”