Jonny Hayes sends message to former Celtic Roommate

Jonny Hayes went to Instagram to say goodbye to his friend Scott Sinclair and also placed a search ad for a new Celtic roommate.

It seems that the two bhoys have become close friends over their Celtic careers and are now gone with Sinclair, Jonny must now find someone else to bunk with on absence days.

Like Sinclair, Hayes arrived in the last six months of his Celtic deal at the beginning of January and there is currently uncertainty about the future of the Irishman.

The winger who has turned completely back is a favorite of Neil Lennons this period and there is a chance that the player will still sign a short-term agreement with the club.

Both men were signed by Brendan Rodgers during his spell at the club. Sinclair went to help Celtic win ten trophies – ironically, it was Jonny Hayes who almost stopped Celtic’s first treble of this point when he scored against Celtic in the cup final. Tom Rogic would save the day!