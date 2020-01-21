England head coach Eddie Jones has shaken off the controversy surrounding his Saracen contingent and vowed to help England “become the best team rugby has ever seen”.

Jones was in typically bullish form when he explained the reasons for his 34-member Six Nations squad.

He has taken in seven members of the Saracen roster, including the unknown flanker Ben Earl.

The Sarries ratio would surely have been one more if Billy Vunipola number 8 hadn’t suffered a fourth broken arm in two years.

Earl is a player who has impressed Jones in the past few weeks and could offer an option to replace Vunipola: “He played exceptionally well for Saracens.

“He’s a little harder and stricter in his game, the Saracen coaches have done a great job with him.”

“I can see he’s the guy who’s going to fight hard for these 7 (jersey) or possibly play 8.”

Jones also confirmed that Exeter wing Jack Nowell requires an ankle surgery, which is why the 26-year-old was among the notable omissions, but Jones didn’t close the door on a return.

“The best team in the world”

59-year-old Jones has not been beaten in the final loss to the Springboks at the World Cup when, during a nine-minute press conference, he again promised to make England the best team in the world not just once, but three times.

Jones feels he has a balanced squad that “has the potential to be the best team in the world”.

He countered the World Cup defeat with the words: “Four years ago we wanted to be the best team in the world that we missed in the World Cup final.

“We finished second, which was disappointing, but we have another chance to become the best team in the world.”

Jones asked without being asked: “We also want to be the best team that rugby has ever played”. “We want to push ourselves up, we really want to see how we can expand. That’s why.” We hired a number of young players to see how far this team can go. “

When asked about his mindset over the past two years that he has contracted, Jones said, “My goal is to make England the largest rugby team in the world that has ever existed.

“I want to do it next weekend, why can’t we? Why can’t we play fantastic football against France?”

Saracens descent

Although more than a fifth of his squad comes from Saracens, Jones doesn’t feel that the club’s disabled relegation from the Gallagher Premiership will negatively impact people like Maro Itoje, Jamie George, or Elliot Daly.

When asked what advice Jones would give the Saracen contingent, he replied shortly, “Get ready to play against France.”

And beyond? “Get ready for the opponent we’re playing against in France.”

The head coach added: “All you have to do is worry about them coming in and you will have a lot of excitement about playing for England.

“The whole business is done.

“It is important – and I can understand why you want to ask questions about it – it is important, but the only thing that is important for these boys now is to prepare and play for England.”

Borthwick departure

This six-nation campaign will also be the last with England for longtime Jones Lieutenant Steve Borthwick.

The assistant coach will step down at the end of the competition and be replaced by former Australian rugby champion Jason Ryles.

Borthwick has worked with Jones since becoming Japanese striker in 2012.

But Jones saw the positive side of the departure of the former Saracens and Bath strikers: “If I choose the right assistant coach, they should go.

“We saw Neil Hatley (ex-Scrum coach) return to Bath and become a major coach. (We saw) Paul Gustard (Ex-Defense coach) returned to Harlequins and became head coach,” and Jones expected that Borthwick will be a success in his next job.

And Ryles is no stranger to the English squad, Jones admits: “He has done a lot of work for us in camps in Portugal over the past four years.

“I feel the game running in a minute with the wear and tear we needed to win someone who is a specialist in the field.”

England will launch its six-nation campaign to France on Sunday, February 2nd, and Andy Farrell’s Ireland will be played in round three on February 23rd.

England Six Nations squad

Forward Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chefs) Tom Curry (Sale Sharks) Tom Dunn (Exeter Chefs without caps) Ben Earl (Saracens without caps) Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby) Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers) Jamie George (Saracens ) Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors) Maro Itoje (Saracens) George Kruis (Saracens) Joe Launchbury (Wasps) Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints) Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints) Joe Marler (Harlequins) Alex Moon (Northampton Saints, without cap) Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins) Will Stuart (Bath Rugby without cap Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby) Mako Vunipola (Saracens) Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs)

move Elliot Daly (Saracen) Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs) Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, without cap) Owen Farrell (Saracen) George Ford (Leicester Tigers) George Furbank (Northampton Saints, without cap) Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby) Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby) Jonny May (Leicester Tigers) Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby, without cap) Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers) Jacob Umaga (Wasp, without cap) Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby) Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)