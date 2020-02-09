Jones, Moore helps 7 Duke top rival UNC 98-96 in OT

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Tre Jones brought over Duke and Wendell Moore Jr. ended in North Carolina.

They did it with a few plays that certainly lived on in repetitions and the tradition of fierce rivalry too.

Jones hit a jumper to force the extra period, then Moore scored on a putback of Jones’s air-balled jumper as time passed in OT to help the No. 7 Blue Devils outperform the Tar Heels 98-96 in a wild renewal of the old series Saturday night.

“There is really nothing to put into words,” Jones said laughing. “I’m still trying to wrap my head around what happened.”

Just like everyone else at the Smith Center.

“What happened in the game is just unreal,” said first-year student Cole Anthony.

Duke (20-3, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) came down from 13 in the last 4 1/2 minutes of regulation of Jones’ disputed shot after he struck a long rebound on his own intentionally missed free throw. Then the Blue Devils had to assemble from five in the last 20.9 seconds after the Tar Heels stabilized themselves after looking at Jones’ jumper.

Jones skipped a free throw to tie it in with 6.6 seconds in OT only to miss the second, but Moore tapped the rebound past the 3-point arc to be repaired by teammate Jordan Goldwire. Jones grabbed the ball and drove to shoot an off-balance shot on one foot and missed everything, but Moore flew after Christian Keeling to grab the ball on the left side of the edge and put it back in again.

Two coupling baskets, close to the horn. It was reminiscent of the Austin Rivers buzzer-beating 3-pointer to win here in 2012, up to Duke players coming up from the bench to mob and celebrate Moore in front of a bewildered UNC crowd.

“If you don’t care who won the game, you had to enjoy it as a big college basketball game,” said UNC coach Roy Williams. “I care who won the game, so I didn’t enjoy the final result.”

Jones had 28 points for Duke, who stayed behind most of the night and led only 1:47 in action. The Blue Devils scored nine straight points in the last 50 seconds of regulation, and then the first six points of extension.

“We have invested so much time and effort and we all have the same mentality at the time,” said Jones, “that we were not lost, that we were going to win this game.”

Anthony had 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Tar Heels (10-13, 3-9), who largely controlled them unexpectedly – only reversed by missed free throws and an inability to invent one or play two more times to to close it.