Jonathan Scott, the star of the Property Brothers, has reported on his relationship with his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel, revealing that she gets on well with his loved ones.

“It is very, very important to me that the person I am in love with gets the approval of my whole family,” Scott, 41, told People recently. “Absolutely everyone clicked on Zooey.”

Scott’s twin brother Drew agreed that the “New Girl” actress is loved by everyone.

“They are both amazing people and we love the idea of ​​having them in our lives,” he said.

Jonathan briefly explained what makes 39-year-old Deschanel so special.

“She’s just a very considerate person and that’s what I’m looking for,” he said. “I said the most important thing for me is that you have a sense of humor. You know I want someone who is outgoing and athletic but nice too and she’s definitely nice.”

The couple met in September 2019 on the set of “Carpool Karaoke” and instantly fell in love with each other. In October, they officially made their relationship with Instagram. They made their red carpet debut at the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards in November 2019.

A week before they met, Deschanel announced that she would part with her four-year-old husband Jacob Pechenik.

Pechenik officially filed for divorce from Deschanel in October 2019.