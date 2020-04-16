Jonathan Scott claims Zooey Deschanel lower and colored his hair in quarantine

Zooey Deschanel is an actress, a singer — and as it turns out, a hell of a hairdresser, far too.

Through an interview with “The Talk” on Monday, the “New Girl” star’s boyfriend Jonathan Scott exposed that she just lately “cut and colored” his hair whilst the pair have been caught in quarantine, and he’s thrilled with the results.

“She did, like, a greater position than most of the salons I have at any time been to do,” the “Property Brothers” star, 41, gushed.

Scott sported salt-and-pepper strands in an Instagram video clip he shared in late March urging his followers to vote in a snap he shared of himself and Deschanel at household on Easter, his hair looks significantly darker and additional groomed.

The HGTV individuality also explained to “The Talk” that hunkering down with his 40-calendar year-outdated woman love at house “has not been complicated at all.”

“I’m doing work on the road and filming on the highway, so now staying in this article and remaining with each other all the time has been superb,” Scott shared. “If I had to choose any one on the facial area of the earth to be isolated with, she’s the one. For the reason that she’s an incredible prepare dinner she’s a musician, so there is so considerably audio in this house. She was enjoying the piano previous evening. We have been singing jointly.”

Included the star, “I’m truly truly blessed to be having fun with our time jointly. And she’s very superb.”